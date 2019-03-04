It looks like Mar. 2019 is starting off with a bang for new music releases. To kick off the month right, we've compiled a list of the new tunes you should be listening to. From Solange to 2 Chainz, and more check out the biggest Friday releases below.

Solange – When I Get Home

Solange is back. The singer-songwriter dropped her latest project, When I Get Home featuring 19 tracks.

There was very little warning for this album. It arrived only after Solo began dropping hints and videos teasers on various social platforms this week. She began the album rolled out with a takeover on BlackPlanet with a series of video previews. She later headed over to Instagram and Twitter, where she dropped more artistic gems about what was in store. Solange concluded with the tracklist and a SmartURL to streaming platforms.

When I Get Home is a follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning album, A Seat At The Table. Listen to the new project below.

Apple Music Spotify Tidal

2 Chainz – Rap Or Go To The League

2 Chainz never misses. The rapper has finally released his highly-anticipated studio album, Rap Or Go To The League. The 12-track project includes guest appearances from Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Young Thug, Ariana Grande, Chance the Rapper, Kodak Black, and more.

The album gained massive attention after Lebron James announced that he was going to be 2 Chainz's official A&R for the project. "Can’t wait for y’all to hear the continues evolution of his profound skills from his mind to the booth to the records itself. Proud of you homie and the people will be as well when this hits," James wrote on Instagram, teasing behind the scenes footage of 2 Chainz's creative process.

Rap Or Go To The League is the first studio album since 2017's Pretty Girls Like Trap Music. Stream the new album below.

Apple Music Spotify Tidal

Little Simz – GREY Area

Little Simz is back with GREY Area, her first studio album since 2016. The 10-track project features Cleo Sol, Little Dragon, and more.

The English rapper teased the album with the release of its lead single, "Selfish," featuring Cleo Sol. Simz previous commented on Twitter, saying her album was a reflection of being in her mid-twenties. "No one warned me it was going to be this hard," she told the DJ. "It feels like a grey area - which is why I called the album that. I definitely feel like this is my best work," she wrote.

The album also features the pre-released tracks, "101FM," "Offence," and "Boss." It's her first album since 2016’s Stillness in Wonderland. Listen to Little Simz's GREY Area below.

Apple Music Spotify

T-Pain – 1UP

T-Pain makes a triumphant return to music with his latest release 1UP. It's his first project since 2017's Oblivion. The 12-part album, which was released Feb. 27, includes features from Lil Wayne, Russ, O.T. Genasis and more.

The project brings back the sultry waves of autotune T-Pain in the best ways imaginable. The LP is comprised mostly of love songs that tell stories of late-night hookups with the occasional upbeat, track that solidifies Pain’s G.O.A.T. status in hip-hop.

Stream T-Pain’s new 1UP album below.

Apple Music Spotify

DaBaby – Baby On Baby

DaBaby's new project, Baby On Baby has arrived. The 13-track project features appearances from Offset, Rich The Kid, Rich Homie Quan, and more. In addition to the new tunes, DaBaby announced that he will be heading on tour this spring. The tour will begin on Mar. 29, in Oklahoma City, running through major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, before concluding on May 12, in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Listen to Baby On Baby below.

Apple Music Spotify Tidal

Juice Wrld – "Deathrace For Love"

Juice WRLD refuses to let up. After releasing a collaborative album with Future in Oct. 2018, the rapper has been teasing fans with the new single, "A Deathrace For Love."

The song produced, by Purps on the Beat is an up-tempo banger about a lost love."You drive me insane, no girl make me feel this way/Wait girl, you got your ways, girl you are my getaway," the rapper rhymes. "Wait, let me keep you safe/In exchange, give me brain brain."

"A Deathrace For Love" is the latest track from his highly-anticipated album is Hear Me Calling. It follows the pre-released tracks, "Robbery" and "Hear Me Calling."

In preparation for the album, Juice Wrld revealed the cover art for the project and the accompanying tour dates, which starts on April 25 in Vancouver, BC. The 22-track album, Hear Me Calling drops on March 8. Listen to "Deathrace For Love" below.

Apple Music Spotify

Gesaffelstein Ft. Pharrell –"Blast Off"

Pharrell and Gesaffelstein have connected on the new single, "Blast Off." The new collaboration in the third single to be released from Gesaffelstein's upcoming, sophomore album, Hyperion. It follows behind the pre-released tracks, "Reset" and "Lost In Fire," featuring The Weeknd.

Shortly after "Blast Off" hit streaming services, Gesaffelsteing revealed the cover art and release date for Hyperion. The 10-track project is slated to debut on Mar. 8. In the meantime, listen to "Blast Off" below.

Apple Music Spotify Tidal