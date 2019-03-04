Huey Supreme Bonica 82 Huey Supreme Bonica 82
Aaron Dee

Huey Supreme Tries To Master The Complexities Of Life With 'Bonica 82' EP

March 4, 2019 - 11:26 am by Zoe Johnson

This is definitely worth the listen.  

Huey Supreme's Bonica 82 EP (released Feb. 26) takes rare form with a trio of singles that allow the project to tell a three-pronged story with a beginning, middle and end.

The low-temp "Escape," the header, plays with seemingly acoustic instruments that ride under the delicate subject matter of the inevitability of life and death that will reach every man. The Virginia-born emcee follows up with "Love & Warfare" with the help of Yohannes. The lighthearted track is reminiscent of early 2000s records that paired powdery sing-song choruses with hard-hitting verses. Bonica wraps up with "I Need," which boasts grittier production that underscores five-minutes worth of penned insecurity and aspiration with the help of Al-Doms.

Through and through, the 24-year-old's style of rap mirrors the unique cadence of artists like Kendrick Lamar and J.I.D. with the melodic verses that appear harder at second glance. However, he manages to stand apart from his colleagues with a version of storytelling individualistic to his own experiences.

Check out Huey Supreme's Bonica 82 below.

 

