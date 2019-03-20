'In Living Color' Cast To Reunite At Tribeca Film Festival

The event will consist of a screening and panel discussion.

The cast of In Living Color will reportedly unite for a special event at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival. The event will be held as part of the festival's TV program, which celebrates anniversaries and milestones.

The event will consist of a screening of the comedy series' 1990 pilot episode followed by a sit down with the original cast members and crew where they will discuss the show's impact on television and culture. Creator Keenen Ivory Wayans and costars Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Tommy Davidson, David Alan Grier, and Rosie Perez are all expected to attend.

This is the first time a majority of the cast has publicly reunited in nearly seven years. The ensemble previously gathered in 2012 to receive TV Land's "Groundbreaking Award" at the network's annual awards show

In Living Color ran for four years from 1990 to 1994 on Fox. The ground-breaking series followed a similar format to Saturday Night Live but featured a predominantly black cast. It was also the starting point for a number of stars including Jim Carrey, Jennifer Lopez, Rosie Perez, David Alan Grier, Jamie Foxx, and more.

The 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival will run from Apr. 24 to May 25, in New York City. The In Living Color screening and panel event will take place on Apr. 27.