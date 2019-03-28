Jaden's Smith Water Box Filtration System Will Clean Flint's Contaminated Water

It's almost as if Jaden Smith is doing the president's job...

On April 6, 2018, Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder announced Flint's free water bottle program would end, citing clean water in a city rocked with contamination. Residents, however, vehemently disagreed.

"People around the world think the problem in Flint got solved," Jaden Smith said. "It's just not true. The problem has not been solved. People cannot drink the water."

Jaden isn't leaving residents to fend for themselves. Smith's Just Water company has teamed up the First Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, along with Rethink H2O, 501CTHREE and others to announce their water filtration system. Known as the "Water box" the device will remove lead and other contaminations from the water.

Previously, the church was able to provide about five million bottles of water to residents, but as of late the donation have lessened. With Jaden's water filtration system, the church will provide water from the water box on Thursdays between 1:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m to residents who bring their own containers. Jaden's mother, Jada-Pinkett Smith, has said she will donate money to help ensure a more long-term solution.

Will Smith took to Instagram Wednesday night (March 27) to express great pride in his son. "You saw a human problem and responded. The design and build of the Water Box is a beautiful display of loving kindness."

