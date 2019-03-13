Janelle Monae To Present Janet Jackson With Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Honor

Black Girl Magic will be in full effect.

With standard tickets already sold out, according to Cleveland.com, 2019's edition of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will be the talk of the town later this year. To present the honorees with tributes and praise, the organization announced those famed artists like Janelle Monae who will honor Janet Jackson with this momentous accolade.

Jackson expressed her gratitude for the achievement when it was confirmed in December 2018. The Rock Hall described the "Made For Now" artist as someone who fearlessly tackled subjects of "poverty, race relations, and drug use" within her music, specifically on the iconic Rhythm Nation 1814. This was Jackson's third nomination.

We did it u guys 💜 Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/1APrRJdmTv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 13, 2018

The award-winning artist is poised to join a stellar cast of inductees that include Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Bobby Womack, Earth, Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye, and her late brother Michael Jackson.

Other 2019 inductees include Radiohead, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music, The Zombies, and Stevie Nicks. The event will go down at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on March 29.