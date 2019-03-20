Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Album To Be Inducted Into The Library Of Congress

People will be learning about Jay-Z's music for years to come. Hov's sixth studio album, The Blueprint is reportedly among 25 records to be inducted into the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry, CBS News reports.

The registry's inductees are determined by their cultural, artistic, and historic significance in America's music industry. It spans across all genres – hip-hop, pop, rock, classical, gospel, and Broadway.

The list also includes music from Earth, Wind, & Fire ("September") Nina Simone ("Mississippi Goddam"), Curtis Mayfield ("Super Fly"), and an excerpt from Robert F. Kennedy's 1968 speech where he announced the death of Martin Luther King Jr.

Jay released The Blueprint in 2001. It was the first of a three-part series. Despite the album's release coinciding with the Sep. 11 terrorist attacks, the album sold 427,000 units in its opening week and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It was also certified platinum by the RIAA.

The new honor comes nearly two years after Jigga was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June 2017. The Brooklyn native will be joining an elite bunch who were previously inducted into the Library of Congress, including the Jackson 5, John Coltrane, and David Bowie.