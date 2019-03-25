Jay-Z Praises Debut Of Jordan Peele's 'Us' Movie

"For US by US."

As part of the celebratory activities that took place after the debut of Us, Jay-Z decided to partake in the words of felicitations and congratulated director Jordan Peele for another cinematic feat. On Sunday (March 24), Mr. Carter issued a statement on the achievement, as posted by Roc Nation's Twitter account.

"For US by US. Congrats on the #1 movie in the world," the "Moonlight" rapper said. In a past interaction, Peele said Jay-Z helped him to get over the notion of a sophomore slump when he worried about another stellar follow-up to Get Out. In an interview with MTV News, Peele remembered Jay-Z stating, "It doesn't matter, you already did that."

According to Variety, Us (MonkeyPaw Productions), raked in $70 million at the domestic box office last weekend (March 22). The horror film stars VIBE cover star Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Elizabeth Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more.

On the topic of featuring a black family at the center of this film, Peele said to VIBE that it'll open up new perspectives of what an African-American unit looks like onscreen. “To be able to normalize this idea of representation in film, we have to be ready to represent the spectrum of where we are as African-Americans," Peele said. "I hope it’s therapeutic to be able to see a black family buy a boat in a movie, to be able to play the good guy and the bad guy, and not have it be a movie that has to be about race. I think that’s good within our community, and it’s good for the outside communities to be able to see — don’t put us in boxes.”