Jennifer Hudson Receives Standing Ovation For Aretha Franklin Tribute
The Grammy-winning artist blew the house down with a rendition of "Ain't No Way."
Jennifer Hudson shut the house down at CBS' recorded event, Aretha! A Grammy Celebration for the Queen of Soul on Sunday (Mar. 10). Hudson received a standing ovation for her endearing performance of Aretha Franklin's 1968 song, "Ain't No Way."
To honor the late legend, Hudson stunned in a white, satin gown and a top knot hairstyle. In addition to belting out vocals to "Ain't No Way," Hudson also performed Franklin's hit songs, "Respect" and "Think."
Hudson's live performance was just a taste of what's in store. The singer has fittingly been cast as Franklin's in the icon's upcoming biopic. According to Variety, Franklin handpicked Hudson to portray her before she passed away in Aug. 2018. Of the role, Hudson previously said: "It's always been my dream to play Aretha and it's actually happening. It blows my mind. I've always looked up to Aretha and to portray her, I can't even speak about it. That's a huge task."
In regards to the Grammy celebration, Hudson was just one of many talented performers who honored the Queen of Soul. Fantasia, Alicia Keys, Andra Day, Celine Dion, and SZA also graced the stage to sing some of Franklin's greatest hits.
The Aretha Franklin biopic is slated to premiere in theaters on Aug. 14, 2020. Check out Jennifer Hudson's beautiful rendition of "Ain't No Way" in the video above.