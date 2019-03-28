Jhene Aiko Speaks On Big Sean And Forthcoming Project

"Me and Sean are good. I've got tons of love for him."

Jhene Aiko was recently photographed in the studio, as re-posted by The Shade Room, when a curious commentator wrote: “Well Big Sean…she finna snitch.” The comment alluded to the 31-year-old artist and Sean’s previous relationship.

The "Wading" singer responded by stating that she and the Detroit rapper are “good." Aiko also revealed that her new album is going to be based on numerous experiences through freestyled rhymes.

“My next album is all freestyles where I touch on many subjects and relationships… past, present and future,” she wrote. “I know you all love the drama and would like to think everything I do or say is about him, but I’ve been through plenty of other things and situations that I pull inspiration from when I sit down to create a song. Have a good day.”

In addition to new music, the Trip artist also made changes to her ink. She revealed in November that she covered up her back tattoos with a new phoenix and dragon piece.

healed... but still a work in progress ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PTZtRf0nzW — Chilombo (@JheneAiko) March 26, 2019