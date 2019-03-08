JMorgan4-1552081424
Courtesy Of Sydney Opera House

20 Years Later: Joan Morgan Revisits Trailblazing Manifesto 'When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost'

March 8, 2019 - 4:53 pm by Simone Amelia Jordan

This year marks two decades since the book's debut.

Author Joan Morgan coined the term hip-hop feminism at a time when “most people felt like it couldn't possibly exist,” she says. The acclaimed author highlighted the basis of this term in her 1999 book When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost. According to Morgan, the passage breaks down “the keys that unlock the riches of contemporary black female identity” against the backdrop of rap becoming pop culture.

This month marks two decades since the book’s release and Morgan, 53, acknowledges things have enormously changed since that time.

The book existed in an era where concepts like heteronormativity, gender nonconformity, misogynoir, and slut-shaming didn’t exist. Therefore, a young woman reading When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost today might naturally critique it in a present-day context, an interpretation that Morgan finds “beautiful.”

“I’m excited there are women who have moved past it, who have added to my original theorizing, and people who disagree with it,” Morgan says. “The book gave a generation of young women who needed it a way to connect to feminism as clearly — or even more clearly — than their connection to hip-hop, which for a lot of us came first. That’s the thing I’m most proud of.”

Her current placement in a Ph.D. program has allowed her closer contact with younger black women who are scholars in the discipline she helped create, Morgan says. “There’s post-hip-hop feminism now, even a Crunk Feminist Collective,” she notes. “It’s way beyond me at this point, which is really amazing.”

Morgan also encourages young people at the forefront of societal change to not “cancel” older folk playing catch-up. “People can be really impatient with other people’s progress and development,” she adds. “They can judge harshly, forgetting these things take time.”

The veteran writer (her most recent work is 2018’s She Begat This: 20 Years of the Miseducation of Lauryn Hill) heads to Australia this weekend to celebrate International Women’s Day.

She’s appearing at the All About Women Festival at Sydney Opera House (March 10) under the banner “Hip Hop & Feminism.” Morgan is especially excited to see “what black and brown folks are doing down there.”

“I’m really interested in Australia and New Zealand. It’s always interesting to see how people are dealing with similar issues, but through different cultural realities and lenses,” she says. “I’m looking forward to learning a lot.”

Popular

Watch Video

Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

From the Web

More on Vibe

boomerang recap episode 5 season 1 bet
Video Screenshot

'Boomerang' Episode 5 Recap: The Let Out

Like most millennials, the gang makes it to church after a night of hard partying. Just to be clear, it isn’t the club that has them half-sleeping in those church pews; it was The Let Out - which we all know, is where the action is. For those who don’t know, it’s basically where a whole bunch of people who don’t want to go home but don’t want to get the hell away from the club, hang out. There’s everything from food trucks to people selling drinks in styrofoam cups. You meet all types of folks, like the man who still lives in his momma’s basement, claiming he’s helping her out with the rent, or a young woman like the one Ari is spitting game to. You know, the kind of lady you could eventually take home to watch throwback movies. It’s very unpredictable.

Rocky, is livid that her night was basically wasted. Not only was it a straight club, but the deejay didn’t play her bae, Tia’s song. Apparently, the two benjis Simone slipped him wasn’t enough to get the song played. So now, Simone needs to make this right, otherwise, what good of a manager is she?

Cut to a fast-forward scene where Pastor David is preaching about the unnecessary need to be superhuman and this word clearly resonates with Simone, who’s reminiscing on her actions of the night prior. Her bright idea is to blast the song in the parking lot from her tiny car. It’s a fail, however, sis refuses to accept defeat. She is determindT.

After a failed attempt to press the deejay,  Simone enlists the help of a Dominican guy with a pimped-out ride equipped with really loud speakers.  The people are feeling Tia’s track and in an O-M-G moment of dancing, Bryson and Simone finally kiss! It was a passionate one, eventually ruined by the clear-out.

Although he’s dressed like an undercover preacher with that beige blazer on, Bryson is quick to “deny Jesus” when approached by some fine ladies. David naturally calls him out on it and is flirtily approached by a tipsy young woman named Elaine who quickly gets a sense that her nutcracker-drinking ways may be too much for this Bible study on Wednesdays-type of brother. Is this yet another “L” for David like in the Bible?” Later into The Let Out, David sees Elaine sitting alone and like the gentleman he is, offers her his blazer and assistance in catching a Lyft. (FYI: Seriously, don’t drop your pin when ordering a Lyft. They’ll definitely have you walking two blocks, squinting, and looking for hazard lights. Meanwhile, they've already left. Exact addy only.)

Okay now, to answer my earlier question: No,  it wasn’t an L for David because he successfully convinced Elaine to accept an invite to his 7 a.m. service. (7 o’clock?! Sheesh! And she was lit just hours before. She must really be feeling him.)

Back at church, David is preaching some serious sermon. Whew, the spirit is so moving. “You’re the underdog, the cards are stacked up against us,” he evangelizes, reminding us that “defeat is nothing but a state of mind. If we think like a loser, we will lose…..so I implore you to look up.” Can I get an “Amen”? ::insert Lauryn Hill Sister Act GIF here::

After a night where it seems everyone had a W, the only one not at the let out, Crystal is seemingly also the only one suffering from a loss. Is it possible that David has moved on? Just last week,  Crystal admitted that the reason the two of them got divorced was that they were so young and unsure. The look she gave him indicates more uncertainty, making us wonder if she feels she’s made a mistake by letting him go.

That Bry-Sim kiss though, wow. Since the beginning of the season, it seemed as if Simone was willingly ignorant to the fact that Bryson likes her. Who couldn’t tell? The man legit stares at her all of the time. In an effort to doubt others, Simone decided to stop accepting help from Bryson so people can stop claiming she uses him. This episode, she made it clear to him that she didn’t need it and proved successful on her own.

During their celebratory dance when he leaned in for the kiss that first time, she kind of dubbed him with a, well, dub but then she turned around and was feeling his energy. Sensual doesn’t begin to describe what's going on and we can only imagine what would’ve happened had the police not rained on everyone’s parade. At the Sunday service, they didn’t sit next to one another, but they didn’t avoid eye-contact with one another, either. Could it be that Bryson is finally getting the woman he’s pined for after all of these years?

Preacher David was right, the underdog does win.

Continue Reading
boomerang recap episode 4 season 1 bet
Video Screenshot

'Boomerang' Episode 4 Recap: Call A Spade

In episode 4, Simone enlists a few ladies on a mission to pick up her God-sister, Tay Tay (Dreezy) from the drunk tank except there’s one problem: It’s a colossal waste of time. A frantic phone call from her purple lace-front wearing family member has Simone flying out the door with no money and no plan. Downstairs, Tia is boo’d up with a girlfriend who is convinced Simone puts the “B” in bougie. The three head out in Tia’s bae’s hoopty to pick up Crystal, who could use the company seeing as how it’s the one year anniversary since she finalized her divorce from David.

The two-hour drive reveals that aside from the fact that Simone is grossly uneducated on the black movies front, Tia’s bae isn’t feeling how her girlfriend’s brand is being delivered. Sure, Simone is able to get Tia more likes and visibility but that overly-sexy image isn’t Tia and that is clearly a problem for her girlfriend. After reaching the holding center, the girls are annoyed to find out that the police released Tay Tay into the custody of the same man who got her arrested in the first place, DeVante. The group's consensus on him? Trash.  A quick look at her Instagram shows that not only did sis leave lockup not too long ago, but she’s turning up at a house party with zero cares in the world.

Simone feels guilty on this particular day because exactly one year ago, she knew her best friend Crystal didn’t want to get married and she allowed her to go through with it anyway. Through her own admittance, Crystal never quite knew what she wanted to be growing up so settling to be a wife seemed like the best option. In actuality, there was nothing Simone could’ve done differently on Crystal’s wedding day. Support was all Crystal needed and Simone provided that. Besides, Simone stopping the wedding would’ve caused way bigger problems.

Remember how I said DeVante was trash? Well, in typical Hefty Bag fashion, he DMs some girl while Tay Tay is out on a munchie run. The two get into a screaming match, so before things get too crazy, Simone decides it’s time to go.

In an effort to stop Tay Tay from leaving, DeVante comes out of his face to disrespect her and her friends but Tia’s boo is not having that. She may not be the type of lesbian who knows how to fix cars but she is definitely the type to chin-check a disrespectful mofo, tuh! The night wasn’t a total bust, though. Tia and her girlfriend did get to sweep some men in spades and Crystal was able to have a deep convo with a handsome athlete — one that ends in a juicy little kiss. David who? I’m no expert, but a house-party diversion was exactly what Crystal needed and once again, Simone proves to be a good friend.

Continue Reading

T'Melle Shows How She's "Loving You" On Minnie Riperton's Classic Song

It takes a special kind of voice to sing the all-time classic, "Loving You," by the legendary Minnie Riperton. It takes an even bolder voice to want to tackle this song in remake form that's not named Minnie. But knowing the uber talented T'Melle, challenges are all apart of her claim to fame. With the history of being involved in the tragic car crash that took the life of her mentor and TLC member Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, T'Melle has overcome physical disability and the mental barriers to be in the free spirit times to create like she does today.

Being a singer, songwriter, dancer and all-around entertainer, T'Melle looks to her passion to produce from a place of truth while reppin' that, "Philly made me, [and] Atlanta raised me!" Having both sound systems in her DNA will produce the offering we have now in her take at the love song staple, "Loving You." The video has the feel of a feature length movie, with twists and turns and a happy ending that we all long for in life. While getting to that paradise of perfection, we know that it takes hardships and knocks to get it right and keep it tight.

T'Melle is currently working hard on her forthcoming EP, Dedicated, that will speak to those same themes, while showcasing her ultimate assest...her voice. Get a feel for her previous work below by checking the 2013 mixtape, Interview on DatPiff.com and 2016's "Cross The Line" single with Kevin Gates. T'Melle's "Loving You" is available on all streaming platforms right now.

 

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

17h ago

R. Kelly's "Ignition" Was Originally About Underaged Girls, Former Lawyer Says

Features

14h ago

NEXT: Blueface's Offbeat Rhymes Have Him On The Verge Of Stardom

News

1d ago

T.I. Alleges 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Is A Ploy To "Destroy Our Culture"