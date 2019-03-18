University of Pennsylvania's 258th Commencement Ceremony
Gilbert Carrasquillo

UPenn Grad John Legend Talks "Rigged" Education System Amid Cheating Scandal

March 18, 2019 - 10:36 am by Jessica McKinney

"The bottom line is, the system has been rigged for wealthy people for a long time."

John Legend is weighing in on the college admissions cheating scandal that rocked Hollywood and the wealthy community earlier this month. Legend specifically discussed the challenges with America's education system while attending the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles last Wednesday (Mar. 13).

While Legend highlighted the wrongdoing in the parents who reportedly paid and bribed their children's way into elite schools, he suggested that people focus on the bigger picture. "I went to a good school," Legend, who studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature at the University of Pennsylvania, said. "I think it's a longer conversation because I think a lot of people look at this rightly as fraudulent and dishonest."

He continued: "But the bottom line is, the system has been rigged for wealthy people for a long time," he continued. "The admissions system rewards people's parents being wealthy and people's parents having gone to a certain school. There's a lot of legal ways to do that that still aren't really that fair to a lot of other people."

As previously reported, the U.S. federal prosecutors charged 50 people who were allegedly part of a secret college admissions scheme. Wealthy parents, including Full House star Lori Loughlin and Desperate Housewives' Felicity Huffman, allegedly paid more than $25 million to a "college admissions counselor" who used the money to fake test scores and bribe college officials.

Shortly after the news broke, Chrissy Teigen made fun of the situation by posting a an image of a professional soccer team with her and husband John's faces Photoshopped on two of the bodies. She was referencing court documents that alleged Loughlin paid to have her daughter appear to be a recruit for the University of Southern California's crew team.

The FBI is still pursuing the investigation.

In This Story:

Popular

Comedienne Jess Hilarious Under Fire For Xenophobic Comments Toward Sikhs

From the Web

More on Vibe

Andre Williams
Getty Images

R&B Singer Andre "Mr. Rhythm" Williams Passes Away At 82

R&B singer and producer Andre Williams, who was best known as Mr. Rhythm, has passed away, Pravda Records confirms . The entertainer reportedly passed away on Sunday (Mar. 17) at the age of 82.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of legendary artist Andre Williams," the Chicago-based label wrote in a statement on Facebook. "He died this after in Chicago at the age of 82. He touched our lives and the lives of countless others. We love you Dre."

William's manager, Kenn Goodman, told Billboard that the singer lost his battle to colon cancer while staying in hospice care. "He was diagnosed two weeks ago with colon cancer that spread to his lungs and brain," Goodman said. "After that his body started shutting down pretty quickly. But [he] was committed to trying to sing and record again."

Born Zephire "Andre" Williams, he moved from Alabama to Detroit as a teen in the early 1950s to launch his  music career. He gained local attention after winning the first place prize at the Warfield Theatre's amateur night show eight weeks in a row.

Williams then signed to Fortune Records and took over as the lead vocalist of the group, The Five Dollars. The group was later renamed Andre Williams and the Don Juans and released the top-10 charting single "Bacon Fat."

He would later go on to produce and record tracks including "The Stroke," "Humpin' Bumpin' & Thumpin'," the Five Dutones' "Shake a Tail Feather" and other Fortune Records singles like "Jail Bait" and "The Greasy Chicken."

In his later years, Williams continued to make music. He toured through Europe in 2001, 2005, and 2006, as well as produced a handful of indie compilation albums and group records. Williams was inducted into the Michigan Rock and Roll Legends Hall of Fame in 2012.

Continue Reading
HER-ty-dolla-getty-1552707138
Getty Images

H.E.R. Shares Studio Photo, Teases Collaboration With Ty Dolla $ign

While fans patiently await the release of H.E.R.’s debut album, the Grammy-winning singer is dropping hints on at least one upcoming collaboration. H.E.R. seemingly confirmed via social media Friday (March 15) that her full-length studio effort could be in the works.

The “Hard Place” singer tweeted a photo captioned, “Issa album coming,” and it looks like Ty Dolla Sign is involved.

Issa album coming. pic.twitter.com/x2YBguongb

— H.E.R. (@HERMusicx) March 15, 2019

Since the Bay Area native failed to clarify if the album on the way is her heavily anticipated debut (though it seems pretty clear), some fans are wondering if a joint album with Ty could be in the works.

Whatever the case, the 21-year-old R&B star's cryptic posts are keeping fans on their toes, and giving them a peak into her creative journey.

In VIBE's latest cover story, H.E.R. shared how she deals with pressure of being one of the most buzzed about new artists in R&B. “It’s a great expectation,” said the Bay Area native. “It’s a great thing to hear people putting me up to this standard and putting me on this pedestal and expecting greatness from me, but at the end of the day, I’m just trying to be a better me as an artist musically. As a person, I’m just trying to be better than I was yesterday and continue to elevate. I keep hearing all this stuff. It’s so easy to second-guess and overthink everything you’re doing now that people are watching. That’s when it starts to go downhill when you give in to that pressure.

“I have to keep doing me,” she continued. “I have to not look at what everybody else is doing, or what everybody else thinks should be happening right now.”

See video of H.E.R.’s recent studio session below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m playing drums again. Lol. I’m about to get nice. Just wait 😂 @tydollasign @theycallmecamper @flippa123 @saintluk3 WE LOCKED. 5AM VIBES

A post shared by H.E.R. (@hermusicofficial) on Mar 14, 2019 at 10:10am PDT

Continue Reading

Teyana Taylor Enlists ASAP Rocky And More For "Issues/Hold On" Video

Teyana Taylor is back with the latest visual from her 2018 studio album. The singer dropped the video for "Issues/Hold On" on Friday (Mar. 15),  featuring an all-star cast.

The nearly 4-minute video, which was also directed by Taylor, appears to be set it in the 1970s. It follows the love story of Teyana and her partner, ASAP Rocky. The video shows snapshots of key moments in their lives, including the first time they locked eyes and a retro wedding. Their love story isn't all butterflies though. The couple is forced to confront each other after Rocky is caught getting too close to Teyana's bestie, Lori Harvey. The video also includes cameos from Tyler The Creator, and ASAP Ferg.

"Issues/Hold On" is the latest single to receive video treatment from Teyana's album, KTSE. The album, which debuted in June 2018, was the last release from the G.O.O.D Music imprint.

Moments after the video hit streaming platforms, Teyana took to Instagram, explaining how important it was to her. "Let’s gooooooooo! This video is very special to me and I would like to thank everyone apart of making this magical with me," she wrote.

Watch "Issues/Hold On" in above.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

ISSUES/ HOLD ON IS OFFICIALLY HERE!!!!! And avail on all platforms! Check it out now!!! Link is in my bio!!! Let’s gooooooooo! This video is very special to me and I would like to thank everyone apart of making this magical with me! @asaprocky @asapferg @lori_harvey_ @feliciathegoat @kristennoelcrawley Powered by @theauntiesinc Directed by: @aspiketeejoint AD: @dimpace DP: @turtlevanbry Line producer: @madebyyusufali @ikc.pro Gaffer: @gregloebell Key grip: @abitofbuffalo 1st AC: @tavodood Wardrobe/stylist: @seannita @ejking Hair: @stylezofporscha MUA: @japanesefaces PAs: @grahamfromthecrypt @kelo_of_dopeness @andeewarhol @a_mighty_life The Petunia’s and Petunia Band: @iamchloemitchell @japanesefaces @coco_gilbert @marlon23rd @juju_anr Casting: @espritcasting 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Mar 15, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT

Continue Reading

Top Stories

Entertainment

23h ago

Jess Hilarious Under Fire For Xenophobic Comments Toward Sikhs

Features

1d ago

Music Sermon: Millie Jackson - The Original Bad Girl

News

2d ago

Chicago Rapper Lil Mister Dead At 24