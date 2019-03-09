Jordan Peele’s ‘US’ Earns Rave Reviews During SXSW Premiere

The film is being called a “masterpiece.”

Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick is already earning rave reviews. US opened the SXSW Film Festival Friday (March 8), along with a simultaneous screening for press in New York City.

Peele attended the SXSW premiere with US cast members, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss.

Speaking to Variety, the 40-year-old director gave a little insight into the film’s underlining meaning. “There are a lot of messages to take away,” he explained. “What I have talked about so far is that we as a culture are afraid of invaders, the outsider. Our fear lies in the idea that there’s a bad guy coming to get us. This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy.”

Jordan Peele says to know the messages of #UsMovie, audiences need to see it: "We as a culture are afraid of invaders... This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy" #SXSW pic.twitter.com/rtxmaBF1R0 — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2019

Some of the words used to describe the film include, spectacular, eerie, disturbing, terrifying, and a cinematic “masterpiece.” Peele, meanwhile, is being praised as a “mastermind” of the horror genre. Nyong'o, Duke and the rest of the cast have also been getting positive feedback.

US hits theaters on March 22. Peep some of the early Twitter reactions below.

My review for #UsMovie. Lupita is about to win another Oscar but this time as lead actress. She should actually win 2. — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) March 9, 2019

What. The. F$%!. #UsMovie proves #JordanPeele is a master of suspense and horror. Seriously intense film. Prepare yourselves! pic.twitter.com/TuPx0IMNSV — Ashley Menzel @ SXSW (@AshleyGMenzel) March 9, 2019

I jumped several times. Almost punched my homegirl sitting next to me out of fear. Screamed a couple of times. Clapped and cheered. Laughed out loud plenty. Almost cried at one of the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in horror. #UsMovie #UsFirst — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) March 9, 2019

#UsMovie just cemented Jordan Peele as the greatest horror mastermind of the decade. A terrifying, funny, smart, thoughtful movie with a phenomenal cast. Between this and Little Monsters we are living in the year of Lupita Nyong’o! — Rafael Motamayor @ SXSW (@GeekWithAnAfro) March 9, 2019

So #UsMovie , is a good time. REALLY. Winston Duke is fantastic, and assumes Peele's humor well. Lupita is a carnal whirlwind. Shades of Jaws, Stepford Wives, the Shinning. Could have been shorter and maybe tries too hard to be a statement, like GET OUT. But def. a win. #SXSW — Robert Daniels @ SXSW (@812filmreviews) March 9, 2019