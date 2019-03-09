"Us" Premiere - 2019 SXSW Conference and Festivals
Jordan Peele’s ‘US’ Earns Rave Reviews During SXSW Premiere

March 9, 2019 - 12:49 am by Latifah Muhammad

The film is being called a “masterpiece.”

Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick is already earning rave reviews. US opened the SXSW Film Festival Friday (March 8), along with a simultaneous screening for press in New York City.

Peele attended the SXSW premiere with US cast members, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Evan Alex, Tim Heidecker, and Elisabeth Moss.

Speaking to Variety, the 40-year-old director gave a little insight into the film’s underlining meaning. “There are a lot of messages to take away,” he explained. “What I have talked about so far is that we as a culture are afraid of invaders, the outsider. Our fear lies in the idea that there’s a bad guy coming to get us. This movie is about the fact that we are our own worst enemy.”

Some of the words used to describe the film include, spectacular, eerie, disturbing, terrifying, and a cinematic “masterpiece.” Peele, meanwhile, is being praised as a “mastermind” of the horror genre. Nyong'o, Duke and the rest of the cast have also been getting positive feedback.

US hits theaters on March 22. Peep some of the early Twitter reactions below.

Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

Getty Images

Nuccio DiNuzzo

Getty Images

