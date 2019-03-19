Jordyn Woods Reportedly “Flooded” With Business Deals

Business is booming for Jordyn Woods.

Jordyn Woods' start to 2019 was relatively rough but things are starting to smooth out for the 21-year-old, according to The Blast. The media outlet reports that following her cheating scandal with NBA player Tristan Thompson and her appearance on the Facebook show, Red Table Talk, Woods received numerous deals from overseas businesses.

The Blast revealed that sources involved with the deals disclosed that Woods along with her "momager," Elizabeth Woods will leave for London at the end of the month to sign "several new deals." Many of the opportunities being offered to the California native revolve around the beauty industry, including a new line for her eyelash brand.

Although Woods' mother may be her manager, she has marketing genius Sheeraz Hasan to thank for her new, lucrative deals. Hasan, who has coincidentally worked with Kim Kardashian, has handled deals between Hollywood and the Middle East for Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Logan Paul just to name a few. He is the brain behind Woods' upcoming trip to London, and a later trip to Dubai which she reportedly teased on her Instagram Story with a video showcasing her mother and Hasan.