Jose Canseco Claims Alex Rodriguez Cheats On Jennifer Lopez

"Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of sh*t..."

Former Oakland A’s player Jose Canseco is none too pleased about the recent engagement of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. On Twitter, the retired baseball player claimed that A-Rod cheats on his superstar fiancee with Canseco’s ex-wife Jessica.

“Watching World of Dance watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is,” Canseco claimed in his tweet. “I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone.” In other tweets, he urged the “Dinero” singer to call him, and also challenged A-Rod “a boxing match or an MMA match.”

Canseco and Rodriguez have a bit of a history, per the former reality star. According to Us Weekly, Canseco says in his 2008 book Vindicated that he introduced the former Yankees player to “a known supplier of steroids.” He also said A. Rod was interested in Canseco’s ex-wife Jessica. Rodriguez confessed to the use of performance enhancing drugs during the 2003 season, and he was also suspended for the entire 2014 season after alleged drug use.

News of the couple’s engagement made the rounds over the weekend after A-Rod posted a photo of J. Lo’s hand with a ring on her finger. The caption simply said “she said yes.”