Joycelyn Savage's Father Believes R. Kelly Needs To Rot In Jail Cell

"He needs help, but this man has done so many women wrong and he needs to rot in that jail cell."

Following her interview with R. Kelly and his alleged victims Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, Gayle King sat with Savage's parents and their family attorney to discuss Kelly and their daughter's interview with the CBS journalist.

Speaking with King, Timothy and Jonjelyn Savage refuted all claims made by Joycelyn and Azriel that their parents were making a public spectacle of their relationships with the 52-year-old singer for money. He also denies Kelly's claims that allude to the idea that he orchestrated a meeting between himself and his daughter.

"I have never met Mr. Kelly," Savage expressed to King. "Never in my entire life met Mr. Kelly. I've only talked to him one time on the phone. And that one time, you know what he told me? He said, 'You gonna have to wait to see your daughter. Trust the process.' How can you tell another father to trust the process, but you rappin' and ravin' on TV that you wanna see your kids, but you won't allow me to see my own daughter. How do you think that makes me feel as a father?"

King went on to ask if the family had any words for the "Ignition" singer, where Savage followed up with an answer fitting his parental status. "I'm sorry, that's just the way I feel," he said. "He needs help, but this man has done so many women wrong and he needs to rot in that jail cell. Period."

On Friday (Mar. 8), the full-length interview with R. Kelly and his live-in girlfriends will air on CBS News at 8 p.m EST. The interview, which was previously seen in clips on the morning show, aims to give Kelly a platform to speak on the allegations of sexual abuse against him.