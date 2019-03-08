Juice WRLD Drops Highly-Anticipated 'Death Race For Love' Album

The album includes special appearances by Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and more.

Juice WRLD finally dropped his highly-anticipated sophomore album. Death Race for Love debuted on Friday (Mar. 7), featuring special guests, Young Thug, Brent Faiyaz, and Clever.

The album consists of 22 tracks and includes the previously released singles "Robbery" and "Hear Me Calling." The rapper described the project as a medley of sounds from jazz to rock and of course rap. "I thought I’d just incorporate Twisted Metal and Death Race [into] hanging on to a relationship or doing what you have to do to maintain a relationship, or going through hell to fix something to get somebody back." he previously told Billboard,

Interscope A&R Aaron “Dash” Sherrod also noted that the album was bound to go down in history. "It’s his Reasonable Doubt (Jay-Z, 1996). His Life After Death (Notorious B.I.G., 1997)," Dash said. "One hundred percent, people are going to be talking about it for years to come."

Juice WRLD is currently opening for Nicki Minaj on the European leg of her Queen Tour. The tour in support of his album will kick off on Apr. 25 in Vancouver and conclude in Dallas on June 8.

Stream Juice WRLD's new album, Death Race for Love below.