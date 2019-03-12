Jussie Smollett speaks at the Children's Defense Fund California's 28th Annual Beat The Odds Awards at Skirball Cultural Center on December 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Jussie Smollett Appears In Court Amid Felony Charges

Smollett is expected to state his plea on the 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report.

Jussie Smollett is expected to enter his plea on the 16 counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly filing a false police report, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

The singer and actor made his first appearance in court Tuesday (March 12) after being hit with the charges last week. Smollett claimed to be a victim of a hate crime in January, but police have claimed the incident was a hoax concocted by Smollett. Brothers Ola and Abel Osundairo were reportedly directed to orchestrate the attack. Police placed their evidence on a $3,500 check written by Smollett to the Osundairo brothers, but it was later revealed that the payment was for training purposes and not for the incident.

Gloria Schmidt, the attorney for the Osundairo brothers, spoke on their behalf Monday (March 11) with Good Morning America to confirm portions of the case that have caused confusion.

"They were paid for the training, I mean they were training together and so they were paid for that, but they were also asked to do this favor for hum, undenounced to them because obviously, it turned out to be a big betrayal, " Schmidt said.

Being that Smollett has a friendship with the Osundairo brothers, their lawyer alleges the friendship allowed the brothers to commit to the attack as a "favor" because the actor chooses to pay them for the training.

Smollett was recently indicted on 16 felony charges (March 8) for every lie he is believed to have told police officers about the attacks. A charge of felony disorderly conduct for filing a false police report carries a reported sentence of three years in jail or probation.

The deal that the brothers are suspected of taking for their cooperation still remains unknown.