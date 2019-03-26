All Charges Against Jussie Smollett Have Been Dropped

"This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion."

All of the charges against Jussie Smollett, who claims that he was attacked by two Trump supporters for being black and gay, have been dropped. A statement from the Empire star's attorneys confirms the news.

"Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him," Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes said. "Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion."

In a press conference, Smollett called himself a "man of faith," and that he has been "truthful and consistent" since "day one."

"I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I've been accused of," he said.

Smollett was arrested in February for allegations that he falsified a police report, causing many to believe that he made the entire thing up. The Chicago Police stood by their belief, and Smollett pleaded not guilty to the 16 felony counts against him. Two men connected to Smollett said they were allegedly paid by the actor to pretend they were attacking him, and that the actor orchestrated the scene.

"Jussie is relieved to have this situation behind him and is very much looking forward to getting back to focusing on his family, friends and career," the statement continues.

A statement from Smollett's family says "This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared). The painful incidents we’ve witnessed him endure over the past 7 weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust to say the least. While many were quick to rush to judgement before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light. We look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice. We thank God and our village for standing by us during this trying time."

The Chicago Police Department has not commented on the reports.

Jussie Smollett: "I've been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one...This has been an incredibly difficult time, honestly one of the worst of my entire life" https://t.co/kNQqMavks3 pic.twitter.com/j8JakzSF4X — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2019