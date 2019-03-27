Jussie Smollett's Family Speaks Out After Charges Were Dropped

"Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared."

Jussie Smollett's family is speaking up for the Empire actor after all 16 felony counts brought against him in his alleged hate crime case were dropped. The Smolletts released a public statement on Tuesday (Mar. 26) asserting Jussie's innocence.

"Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared," the statement read. "Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of."

The family reiterated that Jussie was a victim in this entire debacle despite public opinion. "He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack," it continued. "This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared)."

While the Smollett family was hurt by the outpour of criticism in the past couple of months since it was alleged that Jussie staged his attack, they said that they are thankful that the actor's name has been cleared. "The painful incidents we’ve witnessed him endure over the past 7 weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust, to say the least," it added. "While many were quick to rush to judgment before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light."

Jussie may be in the clear, but the family also noted that they "look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice."

As previously reported, all charges against Jussie were dropped. He was accused of paying two men to attack him in Chicago earlier this year. Furthermore, a judge accepted his lawyer's request to seal the case. In exchange, Smollett has agreed to forfeit the $10,000 bond and complete community service. Jussie has always maintained his innocence.