Jussie Smollett's Attorney Believes Nigerian Brothers Were Wearing Whiteface During Alleged Attack
"From what we saw, he thought it was pale skin, or white or pale skin."
According to an interview conducted on TODAY, Jussie Smollett's lawyer Tina Glandian discussed the reported suspicions surrounding her client's recently-dismissed case involving the possibility of staging a hate crime. She refutes claims that those on Smollett's team do not have "friends in high places" and have not paid anyone off to secure his freedom.
She recounted Smollett's alleged January ordeal to anchor Savannah Guthrie, stating that one of the two brothers involved in the reported attack was wearing a ski mask. She stated that she has her "speculations" as to why the Osundairo brothers may have attacked her client.
“Just to be clear, he only saw one of the attackers, one of them he didn’t see. He saw one through a ski mask,” Glandian said. “Again, he could not see their body. Everything was covered, and he had a full ski mask on except the area around the eyes. He did tell police that he — from what we saw, he thought it was pale skin, or white or pale skin, was I think what he said, and... that’s why he initially did have a hard time.”
Aligning with Smollett's claims that he was attacked by two white men, Glandian claims that there's a chance that the men were also wearing whiteface during the attack, which could have made them unrecognizable to her client.
“Well, you know, I mean, I think there’s — obviously, you can disguise that. You can put makeup on. There is actually, interestingly enough, a video. You know, I think police had minimal investigation in this case, it took me only five minutes to Google," she continued. "You know, I was looking up the brothers, and one of the first videos that showed up, actually, was of the brothers in whiteface doing a 'Joker' monologue with white makeup on him. So, it’s not — it’s not implausible.”
Watch the interview above.