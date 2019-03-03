kamaru-usman-in-ufc-ring
Hans Gutknecht

Kamaru Usman Becomes The First African To Win A UFC Championship

March 3, 2019 - 12:51 pm by Shenequa Golding

Big up, Nigeria!

Kamaru Usman took home the UFC title Saturday night (March 2) in Las Vegas defeating welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. Usman's victory makes him the first African to hold the title.

The 31-year-old known as the "Nigerian Nightmare" greeted journalists in Arabic before switching to Pidgin and admitted he'd fractured his foot and had been walking around in a supportive boot all week.

UFC, which is the highest level within mixed martial arts, combines jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling,  and several other fighting techniques while inside of an octagon caged ring.

"Nigeria, I have told them, we would do it, I told them we never fail. And we have done it today," he said.

Usman was born in Nigeria and reportedly left Benin City for Arlington, Texas with his parents when he was a child. Now, more than 20 years later Usman explains the road he took to win his championship.

"It was kind of time to make a switch and not just be a wrestler anymore, but to be a fighter and to go and make a living for not just myself but my family as well," he told Sportsworld.

The champ also thanked his daughter who he admits "lit a fire under his ass."

"I come from humble beginnings. I never dreamed I'd have a platform like this to be on this stage, and when this little girl came along she lit a fire under me, she lit a fire under my ass and I got going."

Congrats to Kamaru Usman.

Jaden Smith's JUST Company To Deploy Water Filtration System In Flint

