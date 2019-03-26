Congrats: Kehlani Announces Birth Of Daughter, Adeya

"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way..."

Kehlani took to Instagram to announce that her daughter Adeya Nomi was born over the weekend. The While We Wait songbird thanked those who sent well-wishes as she entered the next big phase of her life.

“This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” she wrote on Monday (Mar. 25) to accompany a photo of a baby’s blanket. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison.”

She continued her post by stating she’s taking a social media break to be with her family and to rest.

Kehlani announced her pregnancy in 2018 via social media, and detailed that while she was preparing to go through a big change, she was still going to work on music. During a Zane Lowe interview earlier this year, she explained that her next album was dedicated to her daughter.

“[My next album details] my parents’ story, articulated into mine, articulated into a gift for my daughter, so she knows where she comes from,” she said. “[It’s] a really heavy load to process while I’m pregnant…breaking down my mom when I’m about to be a mom.”

Congrats to the new mom on her bundle of joy.