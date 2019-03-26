Congrats: Kehlani Announces Birth Of Daughter, Adeya
"This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way..."
Kehlani took to Instagram to announce that her daughter Adeya Nomi was born over the weekend. The While We Wait songbird thanked those who sent well-wishes as she entered the next big phase of her life.
“This weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home,” she wrote on Monday (Mar. 25) to accompany a photo of a baby’s blanket. “Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison.”
She continued her post by stating she’s taking a social media break to be with her family and to rest.
Kehlani announced her pregnancy in 2018 via social media, and detailed that while she was preparing to go through a big change, she was still going to work on music. During a Zane Lowe interview earlier this year, she explained that her next album was dedicated to her daughter.
“[My next album details] my parents’ story, articulated into mine, articulated into a gift for my daughter, so she knows where she comes from,” she said. “[It’s] a really heavy load to process while I’m pregnant…breaking down my mom when I’m about to be a mom.”
Congrats to the new mom on her bundle of joy.
View this post on Instagram
this weekend our angel arrived healthy & perfect in every way in our bathroom at home. unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done. thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, love, and support in all forms while waiting & working to bring Adeya earthside. 🧡