Kendrick Lamar, Lupe Fiasco, And More Mourn Battle Rapper Tech 9

"Rip Tech 9...one of the most entertaining battle rappers."

Battle rapper Tech 9 has reportedly passed away. The artist, born Akeem Mickens, reportedly died Monday morning, XXL confirms.

Fellow battle rapper Buttah From The Block announced the sad news in a message on Facebook. Buttah told XXL that his family and friends were unsure of the cause of death at this time. "We are praying that it was natural causes. He had no signs of harm done to his body," he said.

Tech 9, not be confused with Strange Music's Tech N9ne, was a well-known battle rapper and pioneer. Since news of his passing circulated on social media, a number of hip-hop artists have offered their condolences.

"THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK- Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of Philly. Rest well," Kendrick Lamar tweeted.

"Rip Tech 9...one of the most entertaining battle rappers. Condolences to his family and friends. May God have mercy on his soul." Lupe Fiasco also tweeted.

Tech N9ne also released a statement, stating that he did not pass away and offering his condolences.

Check out more reactions from the hip-hop community below.

With heavy hearts we send our love & Condolences Out to friends and family of our friend, brother & Battle rap Icon Anthony “Tech 9” Mickens.. We Love You Brother!! You Will Be Missed Tremendously REST IN POWER.. #Legend #Icon pic.twitter.com/BOPbbjiokb — Ultimate Rap League (@urltv) March 25, 2019

THEY SAY MY FACE DONT LOOK THE SAME WITH THE STOCK- Condolences to the family of the late great Tech9 of philly. Rest well. — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) March 25, 2019

Rip Tech 9...one of the most entertaining battle rappers. Condolences to his family and friends. May God have mercy on his soul. — “DROGAS WAVE” NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 25, 2019

Rest In Peace to the Philadelphia legend Tech 9 — Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) March 25, 2019

Rest In Peace Tech 9 one of the funniest and illest battle rappers I’ve seen — ZXLTRXN (@denzelcurry) March 25, 2019

https://twitter.com/MickeyFactz/status/1110074738326622208