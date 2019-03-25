Keri Hilson Says New Music Is Coming Summer 2019

"I didn’t mean to be gone so long, I only needed my real world to be perfect."

Keri Hilson is making a comeback. After a lengthy hiatus, the singer announced that she will be releasing new music this summer 2019.

Hilson shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram on Sunday (Mar. 24). "Today marks 10 years since the release of my first studio album, 'In A Perfect World,'" she wrote in the caption of a photo herself. "I didn’t mean to be gone so long, I only needed my real world to be perfect...It is now. Thank you for your patience. The wait is over. I’m ready. Summer 2019."

It's definitely been a long time coming for Keri. In Feb. 2019, the singer explained her absence from the music scene, attributing it to mental health concerns. "I've lost some pivotal characters in the process of stepping away for my wellbeing," she said at the time. "Though I was prepared for the possibility that some wouldn't understand or lose faith in me as an artist while I dealt with the trials of my life, it still hurts. But I accept the fact that some relationships have just run their course."

It's unclear whether Hilson will be coming out with a single or a full LP at this time. Stay tuned for more announcements in the months to come.