Kevin Gates Rushed Offstage, Gunshots Fired During Texas Concert

Shots were fired just as he was wrapping up his set.

Kevin Gates was forced to cut his concert in Texas short after shots were fired at the outdoor venue on Saturday (Mar. 9), TMZ reports.

Gates was reportedly performing at the Concrete Street Amphitheater in Corpus Christi when the incident occurred. His show was just wrapping up around 11:30pm when the shots rang out.

The rapper's security quickly yanked him from the stage as crowd members stampeded towards the exits. Video recorded at the scene shows police lights flashing as mobs of people leave the venue.

Authorities were already on the scene to facilitate fans to safety. Upon further investigation, police determined the gunshots did not come from inside the venue. They believe the shots came from a neighborhood adjacent to the amphitheater. Thankfully, no one was injured at the concert.

Gates is currently gearing up for festival season. He is expected to perform at the JMBLYA festival, Rolling Loud, and more.

The New Orleans native has not commented on the incident. Check out video from the venue below.

