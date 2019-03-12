Kim Kardashian Will Reportedly Pay Former Inmate's Rent For Next Five Years

Kim Kardashian West strikes again — this time with prison reform.

Ever since Kim Kardashian West stepped into the prison reform and criminal justice realm by assisting with Alice Johnson's case in May 2018, the mother-of-three hasn't been able to slow down.

The most recent case that Mrs. West has decided to add to her plate is the story of former inmate Matthew Charles. Similar to Johnson, Charles was sentenced to prison for a nonviolent drug offense. The Tennessee native served 20 years of his 35-year sentence and was released under the new First Step Act.

Charles was released on Jan. 3 and was successful in purchasing a car as well as finding a job, however, he has struggled up until recently in finding a home due to his criminal history and lack of credit. Now, thanks to Kardashian-West, Charles will have a place to call home and, reportedly, will not have to pay rent for the next five years, Buzzfeed reports.

"I just received the most wonderful news tonight that I just had to share with everyone," Charles shared in a Facebook post. "Kim Kardashian-West, through Tracy, said they heard about my situation. Was moved and has decided to help me. And to me in an unbelievable way."

"Kim did not do this for attention or publicity," he continued. "but I had to share it because it's to [sic] good not to, and my heart is about to burst with happiness, that I wish you to rejoice in this news with me."

The beauty mogul's team heard of Charles' story this past Sunday (March 10) after seeing a USA Today story disclosing the former inmate's housing struggles. Charles hopes to find a home by the end of the week in Nashville, Tenn., while details are still being worked out financially with Kardashian-West's team.

Over the next five years, Charles hopes to save up enough money to purchase a house of his own.