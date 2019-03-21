Kodak Black Says He Was "Just Bullsh*ttin'" About Young M.A. Comments

The rapper was previously accused of sexually harassing Young M.A. online.

Kodak Black received backlash earlier this week after he attempted to make advances at Young M.A. After she rejected him, he then appeared to take jabs at her sexual orientation. Now, the Florida native has come forward, stating that he was "just bullsh*ttin'" about his previous comments.

"Bruh, be realistic. I am too fly for that shit. And I got too much 'resources' to go that route," Kodak said addressing the controversy on Instagram Live on Thursday (Mar. 21). "I was just bullshittin', man," the rapper joked. "I know I be jiving. I be jiving around and shit like that y'all know me. And leave her alone!.. Lot of people be sensitive on the internet and in life. People go to saying crazy shit... like come on now."

As previously reported, Kodak was accused of sexual harassment for making suggesting comments about Young M.A. on his song "Pimpin' Ain't Easy." After the Brooklyn artist responded, he questioned her sexual preferences. "How you a girl but don't want your p***y penetrated? How?" He asked. "Don't be mad at me because I want you, baby. Don't be mad at me cuz I want you."

Kodak didn't waste any time moving on to the next troll though. The rapper recorded a new Instagram Live earlier claiming to be on the same level as Biggi, Tupac, and Nas. "I'm the hardest rapper in the game I promise," Kodak said. "Like, when you talk 'bout me, you should put me in a category of like 'Pac, B.I.G, Nas, them n***s, you feel me? Like really listen to my shit. I don't care about how I act, like, on the 'gram."

Watch his latest comments in the video above.