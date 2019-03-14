Kodak Black's Lil Wayne Diss Prompts Venue Change In New Orleans

Kodak was forced to change concert venues after saying Lil Wayne "should've died" when he was a baby.

Kodak Black is making major changes to his concert in New Orleans due to security concerns. The rapper was reportedly forced to switch venues after he dissed Lil Wayne earlier this month.

The New Orleans concert was originally supposed to take place at the House of Blues, but has since been moved to the Mahalia Jackson Theater in light of the recent situation.

Kodak gave fans an update on Instagram on Wednesday (Mar. 13). "New Orleans, Louisiana, to all my fans or whatever you wanna call it," Kodak said in a video. "I will be at the House of Blues instead of the Mahalia Jackson Theater and stuff. You know, they really wanted to shut my show down and stuff like that but, you know, I wasn't going for it. I'm like, 'Nah, man. I need to do this show because these people over there wanna see me.' They need to see me because I wanna see them, too."

As previously noted, the venue swap was prompted by the "Tunnel Vision" artist's past comments, in which he claimed that Lil Wayne, a New Orleans native and icon, "should've died" when he was a baby. His negative remarks garnered a lot of enraged responses, including one from Tunechi's daughter, Reginae Carter.

The Florida rapper is expected to hit the stage at the Mahalia Jackson Theater Thursday night (Mar. 14). TMZ confirms that the New Orleans Police Department will provide additional security on site.