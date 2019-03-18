Kodak Black performs onstage during the 4th Annual TIDAL X: Brooklyn at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on October 23, 2018 in New York City.

Kodak Black Under Fire For Comments About Young M.A.

The always controversial Kodak Black is under fire on Monday (March 18) for comments that are being described as sexual harassment, sexist and homophobic.

"It feel good to know that somebody love you out there. I know more people love me than hate me. And I do more good than I do bad. I do a lot of stuff, but I do more good than I do bad," he said on Instagram Live, from the seat of a car. He then stated, "How you a girl but don't want your p***y penetrated? How? ... Don't be mad at me because I want you, baby. Don't be mad at me cuz I want you."

It all started from his February release "Pimpin Ain't Eazy," where Kodak references Young M.A. in the chorus and the second verse. On the chorus, he rapped, "I be pullin' out straps on these f**k ni**as, I go Young M.A. on these dumb bi**hes. Like a dyke man, you ni**ass can't f**k with me." And in the second verse: ""I'm f**kin' Young M.A, long as she got a coochie. Say she got the strap and the toolie, say she put the crack in her booty."

Young M.A., who is openly gay, responded to fans' questions on Sunday (March 17) on her own IG Live about how she felt about the lyric.



"Y'all keep talking about this Kodak situation. Y'all ni**as is weird, bro. ... Come on, obviously the n—a is weird, bro. Obviously, he on some sh*t, bro," she said. She and Kodak were both scheduled to perform at the Pot of Gold music festival in Arizona on Saturday. "I'll holla at him, if I get a chance to see him. Y'all do this internet sh*t too much, bro. I don't like the internet sh*t, bro. I don't like this internet sh*t. I deal with my issues in person."

Kodak Black then posted his response on Monday. The rapper has been charged with sexual assault, and is facing a possible 30 years in prison.

Kodak Black, a known rapist, sexually harrassing Young MA, a Black queer woman, reminds us of the following: *Black women are still disposable. *Black LGBTQ remain under attack. *Hip Hop remains sexist and homophobic. *People are still buying/supporting known sexual abusers. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) March 18, 2019

Kodak Black publicly harassing Young MA for sex as if he wasn’t charged with felony first degreee criminal sexual conduct and doesn’t have an upcoming rape trial he should be worried about https://t.co/RPTkxUFeiK — Ivie Ani (@ivieani) March 18, 2019

it’s very very very very strange that kodak black, a man facing a r*pe charge, is harassing young ma for sex and the internet finds it funny. this place just gets weirder. — Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) March 18, 2019