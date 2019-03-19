'Young And The Restless' Star Kristoff St. John's Cause Of Death Revealed

The star died of heart disease and alcohol abuse.

Kristoff St. John reportedly died of heart disease that was triggered by alcohol abuse, TMZ reports. The Young and the Restless star's cause of death and autopsy report was released on Tuesday (Mar. 19).

The official cause of death was listed as hypertrophic heart disease and categorized as accidental, according to the medical reports. The disease reportedly makes it difficult for blood to reach the heart and often goes undetected.

In regards to St. John's death being marked an "accident," medical officials said the star was on an alcohol "binge" at the time of his death. The report also noted that St. John was discharged from the a mental health facility in Los Angeles only two days before his death. He was reportedly admitted to a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation after he threatened to harm himself.

As previously reported, the actor was found dead on Feb. 3, in his San Fernando Valley home. Sources close to the late star said he struggled with substance abuse and depression, both of which may have stemmed from his son Julian's suicide in 2014.

Kristoff played Neil Winters on Young and the Restless. He earned nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations for the role.