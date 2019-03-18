Kyle Massey Denies Sexual Misconduct Allegations: Do Not 'Jump To Conclusions'

"I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."

Former Disney Channel star Kyle Massey came under fire over the weekend after being accused of sending sexually explicit material to a teenage girl. The 27-year-old is vehemently denying the allegations in a statement.

"No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct," said Massey through his lawyer Lee Hutton in a statement to TMZ. He also urged the public "not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.”

The gossip site broke the story that the former That's So Raven actor was being sued by the family of the teenager for $1.5 million. The suit alleges that Massey send a photo of his erect penis to the girl via Snapchat in Dec. 2018.

Court documents claim that the teenager is an aspiring actress who has known Massey since she was four years old. He remained close with the family and acted as a "father figure" of sorts to the girl. She reached out to him in November 2018 about auditioning for the spinoff of his show, Cory In The House.