Las Vegas Cop Arrested For Demeaning Recordings Of Suspects

Rachel Sorkow was also caught making "My 600-Pound Life" jokes about plus-sized women.

A Las Vegas police officer faces charges of misconduct after making racist and homophobic comments and sharing humiliating videos of suspects with friends. Some of the videos include a recording of male genitalia and images of officer Rachel Sorkow commanding a mentally ill person to dance.

According to KVVU, Sorkow was charged with multiple crimes in the past two years, including researching arrest records and license plates for her friends' partners. She is also accused of using the N-word.

Police officers found recordings of four people who were described as "in her control as a police officer." One video showed a man with a tear in his pants, which after kicking a police car resulted in the exposure of his genitalia. Sorkow instructed the man to keep kicking the police car while recording the video that she later distributed to her friends.

There are also reports that the officer responded to a call for a mentally ill man wearing two dresses with his hair in pigtails. In the video, Sorkow can be heard saying, "I just want to see you Dougie and twerk and then we're good." He starts dancing and she tells him, "Yea! Get it again, one more time."

Other videos revealed the law enforcement official placing gummy bears into the mouth of a handcuffed person while making baby airplane feeding noises.

An investigation into Sorkow began in Sept. 2018, when information about her came out of another case involving a person on parole.

The 29-year-old worked in the Community Policing Division in Metro's Northeast Area Command but was "relieved of duty" with pay on Dec. 4, 2018, while the investigation was ongoing.