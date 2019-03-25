Los Angeles Lakers v Brooklyn Nets
LeBron James Has A Message For Los Angeles Lakers Fans﻿

March 25, 2019 - 10:16 am by Camille Augustin

"Believe me!"

While the Los Angeles Lakers had less than an exhilarating season, its newest addition, LeBron James, isn't going to let the team's losing record deter him from championship pursuits. In an Instagram post, the 6'8" power forward reassured purple and gold fans that the franchise will be better and stronger next season.

"Believe me!" James began. "Promise #LakerNation the spell won't last much longer! I swear. The marathon continues!" The Lakers' record currently stands at 32 wins and 41 losses. In late February, after the team succumbed to a 110-105 defeat to the Memphis Grizzlies, James told reporters that the losing streak is something he can't adjust to.

"The last few years, everyone's so accustomed to the losses that I'm just not accustomed to. I'm not accustomed to it," he said, per USA Today. "I would never get comfortable with losing." Ahead of the 2018-19 season, James joined the team after leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time.

The 34-year-old pro-athlete has seen 13 playoffs since his tenure in the league. His postseason appearances have also amassed three NBA championship titles.

 

...........‼️‼️‼️👑

Cam Newton Says Practicing Celibacy Has Made His Mind Stronger

It might be the offseason for Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, but that doesn't mean the game is over just yet. Part of his time off includes engaging in self-made challenges and this month, the athlete has decided not to get down in the bedroom.

The fashionable athlete shared the details behind his challenges on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The 29-year-old broke down his twist on New Year's resolutions with his latest challenge possibly taking the cake for being the hardest thus far.

"Every month I try to challenge myself in many, different ways," the Atlanta native started. He pledged to veganism for the month of February and dedicated the third month of the year to nothing less than chastity. "And then March, I hope this is an adult crowd — it looks like it is — no climax."

Newton's revelation was met by exclaims from the crowd and of course from Corden himself. "It's challenging," the father of three responded. "For me, doing certain things that challenge me in the off-season that I can't necessarily do, so now when the season comes along it makes my mind stronger; I feel like if I go back and I say "I did those things," I'm mentally stronger."

Newton subtly teased the notion of celibacy on his Instagram account earlier this month with a photo of a flower.

Some of his challenges have stuck around longer than a month, like his journey with veganism. We can only wonder what challenges April will bring.

Check out the full interview up top.

Cliff Dixon Kevin Durant's Birthday Party
Getty Images

Ex-Basketball Player, Cliff Dixon, Killed While Celebrating His Birthday

Cliff Dixon, former basketball player and Kevin Durant’s longtime friend, was fatally shot in an Atlanta strip mall Wednesday (March 20), while celebrating his 32nd birthday.

According to the Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Dixon had just arrived at SL Lounge when he was shot multiple times in the parking lot. He was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. Police responded to the incident at around 1 a.m. The gunman fled the scene by foot and remains on the loose, Fox 5 reports.

Dixon turned 32 earlier in the week. His final post was promoting his birthday bash.

 

We litty tonight @slloungeatl come catch the vibe

A native of Maryland, Dixon attended Suitland High School where he first met Durant, whose mother ended up taking him in when he was 16 years old. After graduating high school, Dixon attended community college before transferring to Western Kentucky University where he played basketball for two seasons. In 2014, Dixon headed overseas to play ball in Austria.

Durant saw Dixon an “adopted brother. The NBA player's mother, Wanda Durant, extended “deepest condolences & prayers to Dixon’s mother, siblings, friends and loved ones, in a heartfelt statement on Twitter Thursday (March 21). “Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly.”

The Durant family extends our deepest condolences & prayers to Cliff’s mother, siblings, family & friends. Our family was an extension of his & we shared wonderful memories. His transition is an incredible loss for all of us who loved him, he will be missed dearly #CliffDixon RIP pic.twitter.com/QuIRt0hIIu

— Wanda Durant (@MamaDurant) March 21, 2019

Dixon was most recently linked to reality star Erica Mena, but the pair split last year. Mena joined Meek Mill, Dave East, and a chorus of others in posting tributes to Dixon on social media.

Read the dedications below.

 

Damn that’s fucked up @cldtoon rip! Y’all 2 guys showed me nothing but love since we met! #restwellprime I had some good nights with yall! 🤞🏾🤞🏾

I Can’t think of no memories with @easymoneysniper or @tdurant And u wasn’t there. We been cool since like 16-17 years old 🤦🏽‍♂️U was just in my session in Atlanta listening to my album this shit super wacc!!!! Rest in heavenly peace bro u ain’t deserve whatever happen to u all we talked about was ball bitches and gettin to it!!!! God bless you cuzo real shit 🙏🏽 @cldtoon @akbar__v hold ya head I know y’all was close ✊🏾

#EricaMena speaks on the passing of her ex, #CliffordDixon. We're sending our deepest condolences to his loved ones 🙏🏾

Better days.

Rest In Peace, Cliff Dixon. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/p8Q8UwvRVZ

— Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) March 21, 2019

Rest In Peace to Cliff Dixon who was killed in Atlanta, GA early this morning celebrating his birthday 😔 pic.twitter.com/n4A0e4SXh5

— DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) March 21, 2019

Olympics - Opening Day
Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Kobe Bryant Encourages LeBron James To "Keep Pushing" Despite Rocky Season

Following the Los Angeles Lakers' up-and-down season, former purple and gold player Kobe Bryant offered encouraging words to the team and its newcomer, LeBron James.

On an episode of ESPN's Get Up with Mike Greenberg, Bryant said the string of injuries plagued the West Coast franchise. "It's unfortunate because they got hit with so many injuries in rapid succession," he said. "When they were rolling they were playing very well, exceeding people's expectations. Then they got hit with all these injuries, kind of set them back, knocked them off of kilter a little bit. It's hard to reboot that."

"Seasons like this are what make the championships worth it.”

[email protected] on LeBron and the Lakers pic.twitter.com/RyqA6myggd

— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 20, 2019

Greenberg then went on to ask if the 20-year vet has any advice to offer James, who joined the legendary franchise in 2018. "Oh, you just got to keep pushing," Bryant said honestly. "Seasons like this are what make the championships worth it."

Much like James' experience with the Lakers, Bryant missed the 2005 playoffs after losing to the Detroit Pistons in the Finals the year before. Injuries and fluctuating rosters caused them to lack focus. However, the Lakers did make their way back into the playoffs that following year.

