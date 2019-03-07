Los Angeles Clippers v Los Angeles Lakers
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

LeBron James Reaches Fourth Place On NBA's All-Time Scoring Roster

March 7, 2019 - 9:59 am by Camille Augustin

James bumped Michael Jordan by one point.

LeBron James is a pro-athlete with many titles and awards to his name. As he continues to dominate G.O.A.T conversations, the three-time NBA champion steadily breaks records and climbs lists once dominated by past NBA legends.

That was the case on Wednesday night (March 6), when the Los Angeles Laker landed at the fourth spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Sports Illustrated reports. With 32,293 points scored since the beginning of his pro-career, James bumped Michael Jordan by one point. The three NBA stars ahead of James are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), and fellow but former Laker, Kobe Bryant (33,643). The feat occurred during their loss to the Denver Nuggets (99-115).

Per The Huffington Post, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said it's a momentous occasion for James to surpass someone as herald as Jordan. "There are certain milestones that it's nice to take a moment and embrace and honor. Michael is a guy that guys like LeBron, myself included, grew up watching," Walton said. "That is THE guy, Michael Jordan. So to pass him in anything, especially scoring, would be something that we aren't going to see very often."

Now, all eyes are on the Lakers as they strive to make the 2019 playoffs, a journey that most sports analysts assume will be a hard one since projections state the team has a less than one percent chance of doing so.

In This Story:

Popular

Watch Video

Azriel Clary And Joycelyn Savage Defend "Strong Relationship" With R. Kelly

From the Web

More on Vibe

kellen-winslow-ii-new-york-jets-game
Tom Szczerbowski

Kellen Winslow II Held Without Bail For Lewd Act Involving A 77 Year Old Woman

Former NFL player Kellen Winslow II is being held without bail after prosecutors charged him with lewd conduct involving a 77-year-old woman.

The 35-year-old namesake son of Charger Hall of Famer is accused of touching himself in front of a woman inside of a San Diego gym on Feb.13, according to reports.  The incident allegedly happened while Winslow was out on $2 million bail stemming from charges of rape and kidnap.

Nine days later the former Jets player while at the same gym allegedly got into a hot tub with the same woman wearing only a towel and engaged in more lewd conduct. Winslow is accused of touching the woman's arm and foot as she got out of the hot tub to report the incident.

Winslow now faces two counts of lewd conduct and one count of battery against an elderly woman. He's pled not guilty to all of the charges.  Despite the misdemeanors. Winslow has been ordered to remain on house arrest.

The trial in Winslow's kidnapping and rape cases also involve two 50-year-old women is set for next month. The alleged attacks took place in March and May. Last summer, another woman came forward to accuse Winslow of raping her in 2003 when she was 17 and he was 19. His attorney is requesting the charges in his rape and kidnapping case be dropped.

 

Continue Reading
DirecTV Super Saturday Night Co-Hosted By Mark Cuban's AXS TV - Arrivals
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for DirecTV

Snoop Dogg Calls For Firing Of Los Angeles Lakers' Head Coach Luke Walton

Snoop Dogg is not impressed by the Los Angeles Lakers' poor performance this season. After watching the game between his home team and the Phoenix Suns on Saturday (March 2), the rapper went on social media to vent about the losing season, citing head coach Luke Walton as one of the main reasons for their lack of playoff potential.

"Somebody got to go. Matter of fact, a lot of ni**as got to go," Snoop said. "Starting with the coach. This sh*t ain’t going to work. This is not the L.A. way," he said after insisting LeBron James can't carry the entire team to victory on his own.

Snoop continued his rant, offering his Lakers booth up for auction. "I got a booth for the next two, three years. This year, y’all can have it. Five dollars for the motherf**king booth to the Laker games. Five dollars is the price. Anybody can have it, all the homies, blow me up right now."

Snoop Dogg has had enough with this Lakers team pic.twitter.com/v781TuX3EO

— NBALakersNation (@NBALakersNation) March 3, 2019

Walton has been under fire since rumors began to circulate that James' camp has been pushing to get the 38-year-old coach "benched" since his arrival.

Continue Reading
kamaru-usman-in-ufc-ring
Hans Gutknecht

Kamaru Usman Becomes The First African To Win A UFC Championship

Kamaru Usman took home the UFC title Saturday night (March 2) in Las Vegas defeating welterweight champ Tyron Woodley. Usman's victory makes him the first African to hold the title.

The 31-year-old known as the "Nigerian Nightmare" greeted journalists in Arabic before switching to Pidgin and admitted he'd fractured his foot and had been walking around in a supportive boot all week.

UFC, which is the highest level within mixed martial arts, combines jiu-jitsu, boxing, kickboxing, wrestling,  and several other fighting techniques while inside of an octagon caged ring.

View this post on Instagram

TOMORROW IT ALL COMES TOGETHER. #NigerianNightmare #AndNew #Nigeria #Africa

A post shared by Kamaru Usman (@usman84kg) on Mar 1, 2019 at 6:08pm PST

"Nigeria, I have told them, we would do it, I told them we never fail. And we have done it today," he said.

Usman was born in Nigeria and reportedly left Benin City for Arlington, Texas with his parents when he was a child. Now, more than 20 years later Usman explains the road he took to win his championship.

"It was kind of time to make a switch and not just be a wrestler anymore, but to be a fighter and to go and make a living for not just myself but my family as well," he told Sportsworld.

The champ also thanked his daughter who he admits "lit a fire under his ass."

View this post on Instagram

First African UFC Champion @usman84kg paid tribute to former champ #TyronWoodley who he defeated to win the World Welterweight Championship. He also shared a touching moment with his daughter. @btsport

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline) on Mar 3, 2019 at 1:56am PST

"I come from humble beginnings. I never dreamed I'd have a platform like this to be on this stage, and when this little girl came along she lit a fire under me, she lit a fire under my ass and I got going."

Congrats to Kamaru Usman.

Continue Reading

Top Stories

News

17h ago

R. Kelly's "Ignition" Was Originally About Underaged Girls, Former Lawyer Says

Features

14h ago

NEXT: Blueface's Offbeat Rhymes Have Him On The Verge Of Stardom

News

1d ago

T.I. Alleges 'Leaving Neverland' Documentary Is A Ploy To "Destroy Our Culture"