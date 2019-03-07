LeBron James Reaches Fourth Place On NBA's All-Time Scoring Roster

James bumped Michael Jordan by one point.

LeBron James is a pro-athlete with many titles and awards to his name. As he continues to dominate G.O.A.T conversations, the three-time NBA champion steadily breaks records and climbs lists once dominated by past NBA legends.

That was the case on Wednesday night (March 6), when the Los Angeles Laker landed at the fourth spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list, Sports Illustrated reports. With 32,293 points scored since the beginning of his pro-career, James bumped Michael Jordan by one point. The three NBA stars ahead of James are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387), Karl Malone (36,928), and fellow but former Laker, Kobe Bryant (33,643). The feat occurred during their loss to the Denver Nuggets (99-115).

Per The Huffington Post, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said it's a momentous occasion for James to surpass someone as herald as Jordan. "There are certain milestones that it's nice to take a moment and embrace and honor. Michael is a guy that guys like LeBron, myself included, grew up watching," Walton said. "That is THE guy, Michael Jordan. So to pass him in anything, especially scoring, would be something that we aren't going to see very often."

Now, all eyes are on the Lakers as they strive to make the 2019 playoffs, a journey that most sports analysts assume will be a hard one since projections state the team has a less than one percent chance of doing so.

Can’t even front. This is going to be UNREAL!! Wow man — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2019

Congratulations to our big kid from Akron, @KingJames 💪, on becoming the 4th leading scorer in @NBA history 🐐 #JustAKidFromAkron 👑 pic.twitter.com/buRmPOpiba — I PROMISE School (@IPROMISESchool) March 7, 2019