Leikeli47 Brings The Flavor To Her Jazz-Tinged 'Tiny Desk Concert'

This is dope.

Leikeli47 stopped by NPR to perform for their Tiny Desk Concert series. The Brooklyn musician thrilled the audience in attendance with musical stylings from her two albums- Wash & Set and her 2018 project Acrylic. However, she changed it up, providing fans with jazz-tinged versions of her popular songs.

"To sit at this tiny desk... you pray for opportunities like this," the MC said before playing her hit "Money" to close out her set. Wearing a bright pink sweatshirt, her signature bandana-style face mask and an assortment of gold jewelry, Leikeli performed with her TSA Band for 17-minutes, taking listeners on a flight through various songs.

She opened with "Attitude" from Wash & Set, and the foot-tapping production continued as she ran through tracks like "Droppin'" and "Girl Blunt." Perhaps the best moments of her Tiny Desk Concert were her performances of "CIAA" and "Let's Get Stoned" from her Acrylic LP. These particular renditions allowed for Leikeli's serious pipes to shine through, proving that she's much more than just a rapper.

Leikeli47 is embarking on a multi-city tour, which kicks off on Mar. 19 in Kansas City, MO. Watch her concert below.