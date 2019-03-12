Lil Jon Says New Music With Chris Brown, Tyga, DJ Mustard And More On The Way

"Mannnn it's about to be a lonnnngggg summer."

Fifteen years ago, Lil Jon and the East Side Boyz released Crunk Juice, an album that featured guest verses from Ice Cube, Lil Scrappy, 8Ball & MJG, and the Usher/Ludacris hit collaboration "Lovers & Friends." In 2010, he released his first solo album, Crunk Rock. Since then, the DJ/producer has toured different areas to provide music for parties, voiced his bid to be Papa John's CEO, and recently appeared in a Pepsi commercial. Now, the Atlanta native is prepping new music with chart-toppers, out this summer.

On Tuesday afternoon (March 12), Lil Jon tweeted that fresh tunes are on the way with Light Skin Keisha, DJ Mustard, Tyga, Chris Brown, and the late Mac Dre. "Mannnn it's about to be a lonnnngggg summer," Jon tweeted.

NEW LIL JON & TYGA

NEW LIL JON & CHRIS BROWN

NEW LIL JON & MAC DRE

NEW LIL JON & DJ MUSTARD

NEW LIL JON & LIGHT SKIN KIESHA

MANNNN ITS BOUT TO BE A LONNNNGGGG SUMMER 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LILJON (@LilJon) March 12, 2019

Music aside, Lil Jon stepped into the philanthropic arena when he opened a second school in Ghana in January 2018. The 48-year-old entertainer said he was inspired to fund the new schools after he witnessed the distracting environment children were learning in. "When I saw the conditions where these children were trying to learn, one community they had a big mango tree and two classes were sitting under the mango tree and that's not a condition conducive with learning," he said to CNN. "Kids are going to get distracted, plus it's extremely hot. It compelled me to want to do more."

The "Snap Yo Fingers" artist also said by giving children an adequate learning environment, their professional career dreams could become a reality. "Children shouldn't have to suffer for any reason. One of these kids could grow up to be a scientist, a lawyer, an astronaut, the president of their country," he said. "I could create an environment where all these things could happen."