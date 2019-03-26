Prepare Thyself: Lil Kim's New Album Will Drop In May

The video for her song "Go Awff" will drop Friday (Mar. 29).

Lil Kim announced via social media early today (Mar. 26) that her new album will drop on May 17. The Queen Bee’s next project is called 9, and will be lead by the single “Go Awff.” In a photo of herself in a blonde wig and a Balenciaga outfit, the big news was unveiled.

Additionally, Kim wrote that a video for “Go Awff” will drop this Friday (Mar. 26). She told fans over the weekend during a performance in Atlantic City, N.J. that the album would drop within the next few months, and will feature a Rick Ross collaboration.

The number 9 bears a special significance in Kim’s life. June 9 is the day her daughter Royal Reign was born, and March 9 was the day her dear friend, the rapper The Notorious B.I.G., was killed. Additionally, this is her ninth project (five albums and four mixtapes).

This will be Kim’s first official album since 2005’s The Naked Truth, which featured the singles “Lighters Up” and “Whoa.” Since then, she’s appeared on multiple tracks from artists such as Remy Ma, Keyshia Cole and Maino, just to name a few.

Watch her announcement and listen to “Go Awff” below.

LIL’ KIM ANNOUNCED HER NEW ALBUM “9” RELEASE DATE....May 17th 2019. Will you be supporting Queen Bee? pic.twitter.com/jvr7wNNGwR — E S S E N C E O F S E A N (@SEAN_THE_FINALE) March 24, 2019