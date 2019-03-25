lil-wayne-rap-notebook-for-sale
Nicholas Hunt

Lil Wayne's 1999 Rap Notebook Is On Sale For $250K

March 25, 2019 - 11:44 am by VIBE

Before Wayne freestyled his lyrics, he used pen and paper.

If you have $250,000 laying around and fancy yourself a Lil Wayne fan then you can own his rap notebook from 1999.

Weezy was about 17 years old and part of the beloved rap group the Hot Boys when he penned his lyrics for songs "We On Fire" and "I Feel."

The owner of the notebook told TMZ he found it inside a car once owned by Cash Money. As a dealership employee, he rummaged through the backseat and located the prized possession.

Photos of the notebook show water damage, which the owner said was nearly destroyed during Hurricane Katrina.

The notebook was stored in a box in his garage and when the Category 5 storm hit, he evacuated. When he returned much of his belongings were destroyed except for the book. Moments In Time will reportedly handle the sale of the rare find.

Moments In Time has sold several hip-hop artifacts. In 2017, the company sold three pages in which the beloved rapper penned the lyrics to his classic "Dear Mama." Each page priced at $25,000. The company also sold the vehicles Biggie and Pac were killed in.

Weird flex, but okay.

 

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 20
Getty Images

Prepare Thyself: Lil Kim's New Album Will Drop In May

Lil Kim announced via social media early today (Mar. 26) that her new album will drop on May 17. The Queen Bee’s next project is called 9, and will be lead by the single “Go Awff.” In a photo of herself in a blonde wig and a Balenciaga outfit, the big news was unveiled.

Additionally, Kim wrote that a video for “Go Awff” will drop this Friday (Mar. 26). She told fans over the weekend during a performance in Atlantic City, N.J. that the album would drop within the next few months, and will feature a Rick Ross collaboration.

The number 9 bears a special significance in Kim’s life. June 9 is the day her daughter Royal Reign was born, and March 9 was the day her dear friend, the rapper The Notorious B.I.G., was killed. Additionally, this is her ninth project (five albums and four mixtapes).

This will be Kim’s first official album since 2005’s The Naked Truth, which featured the singles “Lighters Up” and “Whoa.” Since then, she’s appeared on multiple tracks from artists such as Remy Ma, Keyshia Cole and Maino, just to name a few.

Watch her announcement and listen to “Go Awff” below.

LIL’ KIM ANNOUNCED HER NEW ALBUM “9” RELEASE DATE....May 17th 2019. Will you be supporting Queen Bee? pic.twitter.com/jvr7wNNGwR

— E S S E N C E O F S E A N (@SEAN_THE_FINALE) March 24, 2019

Drip Too Hard 💧 | #GoAwff Video out Friday 🎥 | New Album “9” drops May 17th 💿 pic.twitter.com/FjPM47dEbo

— Lil' Kim (@LilKim) March 26, 2019

A DL Warfield Art Show
Prince Williams

Keri Hilson Says New Music Is Coming Summer 2019

Keri Hilson is making a comeback. After a lengthy hiatus, the singer announced that she will be releasing new music this summer 2019.

Hilson shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram on Sunday (Mar. 24). "Today marks 10 years since the release of my first studio album, 'In A Perfect World,'" she wrote in the caption of a photo herself. "I didn’t mean to be gone so long, I only needed my real world to be perfect...It is now. Thank you for your patience. The wait is over. I’m ready. Summer 2019."

It's definitely been a long time coming for Keri. In Feb. 2019, the singer explained her absence from the music scene, attributing it to mental health concerns. "I've lost some pivotal characters in the process of stepping away for my wellbeing," she said at the time. "Though I was prepared for the possibility that some wouldn't understand or lose faith in me as an artist while I dealt with the trials of my life, it still hurts. But I accept the fact that some relationships have just run their course."

It's unclear whether Hilson will be coming out with a single or a full LP at this time. Stay tuned for more announcements in the months to come.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Today marks 10 years since the release of my first studio album, “In A Perfect World...” I didn’t mean to be gone so long, I only needed my real world to be perfect...it is now. Thank you for your patience. The wait is over. I’m ready. Summer 2019.

A post shared by keri hilson (@kerihilson) on Mar 24, 2019 at 3:21pm PDT

Quincy Jones Hand And Footprint Ceremony
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Dr. Dre Promptly Deletes IG Post Bragging About Daughter's USC Admission

Dr. Dre thought he was sharing a "Proud Dad" moment on Instagram when he posted about his daughter getting accepted into the University of Southern California, but instead, he wound up the center of social media attack.

The tech mogul's deleted post reportedly bragged about his daughter Truly Young being admitted to the university "on her own," which was a subtle joke referencing the alleged college admissions bribery scandal. "My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own," he joked. "No jail time!!!"

The college admissions bribery scandal accused a number of parents of paying more than $25 million to a fake college admissions counselor to bribe college officials and inflate test scores.

While Dr. Dre was not one of the parents named in the court case, fans reminded him that he donated a whopping $70 million to USC. The donation was made in partnership with producer Jimmy Iovine in 2013 to create the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology, and the Business of Innovation.

Dr. may have deleted the post, but the damage was already done. Check out a screenshot of his post below.

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1109637108820373504

