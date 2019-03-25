Lil Wayne's 1999 Rap Notebook Is On Sale For $250K

Before Wayne freestyled his lyrics, he used pen and paper.

If you have $250,000 laying around and fancy yourself a Lil Wayne fan then you can own his rap notebook from 1999.

Weezy was about 17 years old and part of the beloved rap group the Hot Boys when he penned his lyrics for songs "We On Fire" and "I Feel."

The owner of the notebook told TMZ he found it inside a car once owned by Cash Money. As a dealership employee, he rummaged through the backseat and located the prized possession.

Photos of the notebook show water damage, which the owner said was nearly destroyed during Hurricane Katrina.

The notebook was stored in a box in his garage and when the Category 5 storm hit, he evacuated. When he returned much of his belongings were destroyed except for the book. Moments In Time will reportedly handle the sale of the rare find.

Moments In Time has sold several hip-hop artifacts. In 2017, the company sold three pages in which the beloved rapper penned the lyrics to his classic "Dear Mama." Each page priced at $25,000. The company also sold the vehicles Biggie and Pac were killed in.

Weird flex, but okay.