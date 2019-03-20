Lizzo And Missy Elliott Team Up For Hypnotic Single "Tempo"

This is a banger.

Lizzo has a new banger. The Detroit artist teamed up with Missy Elliott for her new track, "Tempo" on Wednesday (Mar. 20), and it's bound to shake the table.

The song's theme falls in line with Lizzo's past work; it's a body positive single, paying tribute to thick and curvy girls. After a powerful electric guitar intro, the song erupts into a head-knocking beat. "Slow songs, they for skinny h*es / Can't move all of this here to one of those (Hey) / I'm a thick b***h, I need tempo," she raps on the chorus.

Misdemeanor comes in on the third verse with bad b***h energy, spits controlled bars. "All the thick girls down on the flrrr (On the floor) / Ice on my neck like brrr (Like brrr) / I'm big-boned with nice curves," she raps.

Amid the song's release, Lizzo sat down with Apple Music's Beats 1 to talk about how she and Missy collaborated on the track. "She sent me a memoji of herself singing her verse, that's how I got the verse," she explained. "I got a memoji of Missy like smiling and then she just started rapping, and I was like, 'OMG what the hell' so I had to hook it up to my speaker system. But it wasn't even the actual track, it was like her going along in her studio."

Lizzo is gearing up for the release of her new project, Cuz I Love You, which is slated to drop on Apr. 19. Listen to "Tempo" in the video above.