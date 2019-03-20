Logic Announces 'Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind' Album, Debuts New Song
Logic got that new-new coming.
Logic has been keeping himself busy since his last two projects, YSIV, and Bobby Tarantino II dropped in 2018. Now after preparing for the release of his debut novel "Supermarket," which is slated for release on March 26, the 29-year-old is readying his forthcoming project Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind and unveiled a new single in support of the soundscape.
The "Everybody Dies" rapper's bloody teaser track serves as the first look into the album's vibe, accompanying a haunting new video where Logic is seen bleeding out from a neck injury as he raps, smokes and loads a gun. The track, which urges listeners to put their "ego on the shelf," is a lyrical experience that comments on drug use, suicide, depression, and the expectation from others that ruin one's self-esteem.
I wrote this one in Blood pic.twitter.com/pCi5VrSha9
— Bobby Billboard (@Logic301) March 19, 2019