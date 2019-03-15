2017 Summer TCA Tour - Hallmark Channel And Hallmark Movies And Mysteries - Arrivals
Lori Loughlin's Daughters Drop Out Of USC Amid College Cheating Scandal

March 15, 2019 - 10:14 am by J'na Jefferson

"I don't really care about school, as you guys all know..." - Olivia Jade Giannulli

Full House star Lori Loughlin is among the 50 parents who were indicted for ties to a college admission cheating/bribery scandal that was uncovered earlier this week. Her two daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, are reportedly dropping out of USC due to the fear that they'll be bullied for their parents' unlawful actions.

Per reports, Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20, are leaving the California school and will hold off from applying anywhere else for the time being. Olivia Jade, who is a social media influencer, also lost lucrative deals with Sephora, HP and TRESemmé in the wake of the scandal.

On her popular YouTube channel, Olivia Jade posted a video about how she doesn't care about school, but knows that education is important to have. "I do want the experience of game days, partying... I don't really care about school, as you guys all know," she laughed in the vid.

The indictment claims that former Hallmark Channel staple Loughlin and her designer husband Mossimo Giannuli paid $500,000 to designate their daughters as recruits to the USC crew team, despite none of the girls participating in the activity.

Former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman was also named in the indictment. She allegedly paid a proctor $15,000 to boost her eldest daughter's SAT score 400 points, with the hopes that she'd get into a better school.

