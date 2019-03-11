police-tape-forest
Ben McCanna

L.A. Officials Identify 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Of A Duffle Bag

March 11, 2019 - 4:33 pm by Shenequa Golding

While detectives have not figured out how Trinity Love Jones was killed, two people of interest have been taken into custody. 

Los Angeles officials have identified the body of a little girl found dead inside of a duffle bag. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 9-year-old girl is named Trinity Love Jones. A sheriff's spokesperson said little Trinity's death had been ruled a homicide.

Trinity's 55-pound body was found at the bottom of an embankment inside of a duffle bag just east of the 3400 block of Hacienda Boulevard. Authorities say she'd been dead for 48 hours when a man discovered her.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener said more detectives have been assigned to solve Trinity's case. The manner of death hasn't been made public, however, more information about the child's homicide will be made available after her autopsy and the collection of DNA evidence from the bag her body was found in.

Antonio Jones, a man who identified himself as Trinity's father, spoke with another outlet and said he was shocked to hear the news about his daughter.

"Words can't explain what I'm feeling right now," Jones said. "I just want answers. I just want justice. "She was just the best. Full of character, full of life, full of joy."

Wegener said the department has received tips about Trinity from across the country and are following up on them.

police-tape
Bill Pugliano

Man Charged With Murder In The Death Of 9-Year-Old Trinity Love Jones

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones whose body was found in a duffle bag.

Emiel Hunt, a man identified as the boyfriend of the girl's mother was reportedly found sleeping in his car parked near the San Diego International Airport Saturday (March 9). Trinity's 55-pound-body was found partially inside a duffle bag on March 5. It's believed Hunt, a convicted child abuser, killed the child March 1.

The girl's mother, Taquesta Graham, has also reportedly been detained as a "person of interest." Graham reportedly was being held on $2 million bail. Graham, however, is a registered sex offender. According to reports, in 2009 she was found guilty of enticing a female into prostitution. She was released in 2016 and lived in Santa Fe Springs.

If convicted, Hunt faces 50 years to life in prison.

The person who identified Trinity's body spoke with KTLA anonymously and emotionally described the moment he discovered the girl's body.

"We seen the little girl's head, but at that point, we thought it was a little boy because you couldn't really see, like, everything," he said. "She was covered up with grass like the bush was kind of covering her hair, and then she was wrapped up in a blanket, and she was stuffed in a duffel bag."

Trinity's death has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner's office. The manner in which the girl died has not been made public, however, no signs of trauma to her body have been discovered.

mega-millions-lottery-ticket
Tim Boyle

A Virginia Woman Has Won The Lottery 30 Times In One Day

There's lucky, and then there's Deborah Brown.

According to reports, the Richmond, Va., resident beat the odds when she won the lottery 30 times in one day taking home $150,000. Brown's winning combination was 1-0-3-1. "I nearly had a heart attack," Brown said to Virginia Lottery.

Organizers said the odds of Brown's winning are 1 in 10,000.

Brown hasn't decided what she'll do with her winnings. She might redecorate her home, but says she isn't in a rush to spend her money.

Last week a newly divorced Michael J. Weirsky won the $273 million jackpot. However, after purchasing the winning ticket the New Jersey man admittedly just walked away without ensuring he had the ticket on him.

“I was paying more attention to my cellphone,” Weirsky said at a news conference. “I put the tickets down to put my money away, then I did something with my phone and just walked away.”

It was only after arriving home and searching did he realize he lost the lottery ticket. He returned to the store the next day and asked the clerk about it. The clerk quizzed him on it before handing it over and two days later during a snowstorm is when he learned he had he hit the jackpot.

After being unemployed for 15 years, Weirsky said he may start a business or not.

“I am just going to sit back and enjoy it,” he said.

grocery-store
Justin Sullivan

Proposed Alabama Law Would Require A Drug Test Before Receiving Food Stamps

A proposed new Alabama law would require residents to pass a drug test in order to receive food stamps.

According to The Hill, under the state's current law residents are not required to take or pass a drug test in order to participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP. However, if H.B. 3, which was introduced last week does pass, applicants would be required to be tested for substance abuse if "there is reasonable suspicion that the person uses or is under the influence of a drug,” the bill outlines.

If a person tests positive for a drug without a valid prescription, he or she would be ineligible to receive SNAP. If the person is a parent and tests positive and their children are dependent upon the resources of SNAP, that parent "may designate a third party to receive the benefits for the benefit of the dependent child.”

Conversely, if a person refuses to take a drug test or prolongs taking a drug test, they too can be denied SNAP.

State Rep. James Hanes (R) reportedly introduced the bill, which has been referred to the state's House Judiciary Committee. If the bill is passed the law will go into effect on the 15th day of the third month.

