L.A. Officials Identify 9-Year-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Of A Duffle Bag

While detectives have not figured out how Trinity Love Jones was killed, two people of interest have been taken into custody.

Los Angeles officials have identified the body of a little girl found dead inside of a duffle bag. According to the Los Angeles Times, the 9-year-old girl is named Trinity Love Jones. A sheriff's spokesperson said little Trinity's death had been ruled a homicide.

Trinity's 55-pound body was found at the bottom of an embankment inside of a duffle bag just east of the 3400 block of Hacienda Boulevard. Authorities say she'd been dead for 48 hours when a man discovered her.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener said more detectives have been assigned to solve Trinity's case. The manner of death hasn't been made public, however, more information about the child's homicide will be made available after her autopsy and the collection of DNA evidence from the bag her body was found in.

Antonio Jones, a man who identified himself as Trinity's father, spoke with another outlet and said he was shocked to hear the news about his daughter.

"Words can't explain what I'm feeling right now," Jones said. "I just want answers. I just want justice. "She was just the best. Full of character, full of life, full of joy."

Wegener said the department has received tips about Trinity from across the country and are following up on them.