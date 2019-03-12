Lupe Fiasco Finds Missing Sister After 24-Hour Search
The rapper's sister, Keziah, has been missing since Mar. 11.
Update: 5:30pm ET (Mar. 12, 2019) - Only hours after posting about his sister's disappearance, Lupe Fiasco, revealed that Keziah, 16, had been found. He also thanked fans for their support.
View this post on Instagram
Original story below...
Lupe Fiasco needs help finding his little sister. Lupe revealed in a post on social media on Tuesday (Mar. 12), that his 16-year-old sister, Keziah, has been missing for more than 24 hours.
According to Lupe's social media post, his little sis went missing sometime on Monday (Mar. 11) in West Atlanta. Keziah's mom reportedly told the authorities that she saw her daughter around 2:30p.m., but Keziah was not home when she returned from work around 11:30p.m. She said that Keziah has never run away from home before and she did not notice anything out of the ordinary in regards to her behavior.
Keziah was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings, a gray fanny pack with her hair in two afro-puffs. She does not have a cell phone.
Fiasco has asked his fans or anyone with information about his sister's whereabouts to contact the Atlanta police department immediately. Hopefully Keziah is found soon and in good health.