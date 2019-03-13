Lupita Nyong'o Said She Went To 'Dark Places' For Role In 'Us'

March 13, 2019 - 5:40 pm by J'na Jefferson

We cannot wait to see this.

Us is getting some rave reviews after its release at SXSW, and according to the film's lead actress, Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o, the role of Adelaide was a ton of fun. She stopped by Ellen to discuss the upcoming film, where she detailed having to go deep inside herself to bring out the best in both versions of Adelaide.

"It was incredible," said of playing both versions of the character. She explains that the film's plot centers around childhood trauma that Adelaide cannot come to terms with after all these years.

"I mean, it was hard work [playing both roles]," she continued. "They're very different and they're diametrically opposed to each other, but they are also connected, so I had to go to some dark places within myself to find the doppelgänger "Red," do a crazy voice- that was a lot of fun to create. I enjoyed the experience."

Nyong'o also noted the difficulties of working with herself as a scene partner, as she was technically working alone in the scenes where Adelaide and the doppelgänger were together on screen.

Us will open nationwide on Mar. 22. Check out her interview with DeGeneres above.

 

 

 

 

 

