Man Charged With Murder In The Death Of 9-Year-Old Trinity Love Jones

"She was covered up with grass like the bush was kind of covering her hair..."

A man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones whose body was found in a duffle bag.

Emiel Hunt, a man identified as the boyfriend of the girl's mother was reportedly found sleeping in his car parked near the San Diego International Airport Saturday (March 9). Trinity's 55-pound-body was found partially inside a duffle bag on March 5. It's believed Hunt, a convicted child abuser, killed the child March 1.

The girl's mother, Taquesta Graham, has also reportedly been detained as a "person of interest." Graham reportedly was being held on $2 million bail. Graham, however, is a registered sex offender. According to reports, in 2009 she was found guilty of enticing a female into prostitution. She was released in 2016 and lived in Santa Fe Springs.

If convicted, Hunt faces 50 years to life in prison.

The person who identified Trinity's body spoke with KTLA anonymously and emotionally described the moment he discovered the girl's body.

"We seen the little girl's head, but at that point, we thought it was a little boy because you couldn't really see, like, everything," he said. "She was covered up with grass like the bush was kind of covering her hair, and then she was wrapped up in a blanket, and she was stuffed in a duffel bag."

Trinity's death has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner's office. The manner in which the girl died has not been made public, however, no signs of trauma to her body have been discovered.