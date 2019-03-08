Mariah Carey Turns Drab Of Subways Into Glamour For "A No No" Video

March 8, 2019 - 10:03 am by Camille Augustin

Set inside a glamorous train car, the award-winning vocalist hosts a dance party that also features her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

Mariah Carey is back with another stunning visual, this time for her latest single "A No No." Set inside a glamorous train car, the award-winning vocalist hosts a dance party that also features her twins, Monroe and Moroccan.

The song samples "Crush On You" by Lil Kim featuring The Notorious B.I.G., and Lil Cease. During a taping of Watch What Happens Live, Carey said her wish for "A No No" remix would feature Lil Kim and Cardi B. No concrete details have been made public since that statement. The song is also featured on the "Emotions" singer's fifteenth studio album, Caution.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Carey shared her mindset going into recording Caution, which was primarily done on the West Coast. While she prefaced her response to the journalist's question on how she maintains a good spirit, Carey said ups and downs always arise, but the studio remains her refuge.

"I am when I can be. I mean, there's always stressful stuff, but I love being in the studio," she said. "It's my favorite thing. I recorded most of the vocals for Caution at home in L.A. I did a house studio setup, because I have a specially made vocal booth. It's tiny, but it's pink and black with butterflies on it. It's really cute, and I set it up in a room and worked in there with just me and the engineer. And there was nobody else around."

Get into the video above.

