Mariah Carey Releases 'A No No' Remix Featuring Stefflon Don

The British-Jamaican rapper was the perfect addition to the track.

Mariah Carey's popular track "A No No" off of her 2018 album Caution got the remix treatment. Rising MC Stefflon Don provides her infectious rhymes and flow to the cheeky diss track's updated version, which was released on Friday (Mar. 15).

“The name's Don, And they don't call me that for nothing," Stef spits on the track. "Fear ain't in my blood, I ain't scared of nothing, I take the trash out."

Fans have reportedly been clamoring for a remix to the song with Cardi B and Lil Kim, after Mimi's appearance on Watch What Happens Live last year hinted that she'd love collaborate with the two. However, the British-Jamaican rapper was the perfect addition to the track.

"Sorry no Kim, missy or Cardi im sure they all would have sounded Amazinggg on it! But this time its me aka DON!!!" tweeted Stef in response to fans.

Caution was released to rave reviews in late-2018, and Carey announced a tour to accompany it before the LP's highly-anticipated drop. The video for the song was released last week, and provided the Lambily with looks from their Queen.

Listen to the remix below.