Getty Images

Mariah Carey Releases 'A No No' Remix Featuring Stefflon Don

March 15, 2019 - 11:47 am by VIBE

The British-Jamaican rapper was the perfect addition to the track.

Mariah Carey's popular track "A No No" off of her 2018 album Caution got the remix treatment. Rising MC Stefflon Don provides her infectious rhymes and flow to the cheeky diss track's updated version, which was released on Friday (Mar. 15).

“The name's Don, And they don't call me that for nothing," Stef spits on the track. "Fear ain't in my blood, I ain't scared of nothing, I take the trash out."

Fans have reportedly been clamoring for a remix to the song with Cardi B and Lil Kim, after Mimi's appearance on Watch What Happens Live last year hinted that she'd love collaborate with the two. However, the British-Jamaican rapper was the perfect addition to the track.

"Sorry no Kim, missy or Cardi im sure they all would have sounded Amazinggg on it! But this time its me aka DON!!!" tweeted Stef in response to fans.

Caution was released to rave reviews in late-2018, and Carey announced a tour to accompany it before the LP's highly-anticipated drop. The video for the song was released last week, and provided the Lambily with looks from their Queen.

Listen to the remix below.

"Mac Miller: A Celebration Of Life" Concert Benefiting The Launch Of The Mac Miller Circles Fund
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for LiveNation

Anderson .Paak Prepares 'Ventura' Album Release With New Single "King James"

Only four months after his recently released Oxnard album, Anderson .Paak dropped a new single to commemorate his forthcoming project, Ventura. To up the ante, his new song titled "King James" arrived early Friday morning (March 15), bringing a hard-hitting track coated in funky instrumentals and good intentions.

"King James" takes jazz-funk inspirations to a new level with the sounds of a smooth saxophone, which opens the smile-provoking 808 beat that rides under the Grammy-winning musician's voice. Covering a myriad of important topics like the looming border wall construction and black empowerment, the 33-year-old gives a shout out to LeBron James' contributions to the African American community and the NFL-kneeling movement started by Colin Kaepernick.

Though the single seems very serious, .Paak's "King James" inspires a groove with its upbeat production.

The "Tints" emcee also announced the forthcoming tracklist will include star-studded features from Brandy, André 3000, Jazmine Sullivan, Nate Dogg, and Smokey Robinson. Ventura will reach virtual streaming shelves April 12.

3 years between Malibu and Oxnard... you know I couldn’t do that to y’all again 😎 PREORDER AND SINGLE MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. #VENTURA + “King James” 4.12 💥 pic.twitter.com/2VRcNdQKE9

— CHEEKY ANDY (@AndersonPaak) March 14, 2019

Continue Reading

Ozuna And Darell Travel Through An Industrial Conquest Denouncing A Bad Love In "Vacia Sin Mi"

Gloomy cloudy skies are looming over an industrial like setting dotted with huge heavy duty trucks, as beautiful young ladies clad in yellow jumpsuits surround Ozuna in the visuals for his new single, “Vacia Sin Mi” featuring Latin trap artist Darell.

The new track is centered around the plight behind a romance gone wrong, and Ozuna is denouncing the love interest that did him wrong.  Through a hypnotic slow beat, he sings on beat about wanting nothing to do with her. He’s moved on and so should she. Darell assists the singer with brash vocals, which sound like the Spanish version of rapper Future’s signature raspy syrupy drawl.

“We want to show people a completely new concept, always looking to surprise the fans that have always supported my artistic career,” Ozuna stated in a press release.  

“Vacia Sin Mi” is the 27 year-old’s latest single off his forthcoming project NIBURU, which will be released under the record label Dimelo Vi. Just recently, the reggaeton artist made history by garnering 23 nominations for the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

We’re curious to see what new music and sound his forthcoming project will bring. Last year, he told VIBE VIVA about his previous album, Aura and what it represents for him. "Aura" is what one reflects in the heart, what you bring into the world, and what people want to learn from you,” he said. “In this situation particularly, it reflects what I have learned from fame, from all this going around my life. I interpreted all that in this album. I made international collaborations, which is something that didn’t exist in the past.”

Watch the video for “Vacia Sin Mi” above.

 

Continue Reading
Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival - Day 2
ScHoolboy Q performs on Camp Stage during day two of Tyler, the Creator's 5th Annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival at Exposition Park on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Matt Winkelmeyer

ScHoolboy Q Returns With 'Numb Numb Juice'

TDE had a fruitful 2018, with Jay Rock earning a Grammy for "Win" and Kendrick Lamar and SZA sharing an Oscar for their song "All The Stars." But now, it's ScHoolboy Q's turn. After working guest features over the past few years with Mike WiLL Made-It and on the Black Panther soundtrack, Q has dropped his new single, "Numb Numb Juice."

"Numb Numb Juice" clocks in at under two minutes, but that's all the time he needs. The bars are signature ScHoolboy Q, with a hard-hitting beat by DJ Fu, Hykeem Carter and Nez & Rio. No word on a release date or title for his album, the folow-up to 2016's Blank Face LP, but fans are clearly ready - "Numb Numb Juice" was trending on the Thursday morning (March 14) after its release. The music video appears to be scheduled for a 1 p.m. EST release.

Listen to ScHoolboy Q's "Numb Numb Juice" below.

Continue Reading

