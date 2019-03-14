MC Lyte To Join 'New York Undercover' Reboot

How are we liking this?

We're not sure if you've heard, but a reboot of New York Undercover is in the works. In addition to the original show's stars Malik Yoba and Lauren Velez joining the cast, legendary rapper MC Lyte is slated to appear in the updated version.

According to Deadline, Lyte will play "hard-driving boss" Lt. April Freeman. The show "picks up 20 years after the end of the original Fox series that changed the face of TV cop dramas," the report reads. "It will follow detectives Nat Gilmore and Melissa Ortiz as they investigate the city’s most dangerous criminals from Harlem to Battery Park."

In response to the news, Lyte thanked her team on her social media pages and wrote abut her excitement over the new project. "Thank you for this amazing opportunity... cast and crew! Let's make history!!" she tweeted.

Lyte is no stranger to the television scene. She was featured in Power on Starz, BET’s Tales and USA’s Unsolved. She also has recurring roles on Queen of the South and CBS’ S.W.A.T. Lyte, and she has a role in the upcoming film Bad Hair with Vanessa Williams and Laverne Cox.