Meek Mill Responds To Bobby Shmurda's Comments About Criminal Justice Reform
"Somebody gave Bobby the wrong information."
Meek Mill caught wind of Bobby Shmurda’s comments regarding criminal justice reform, where he seemingly took a jab at the Championships MC.
"I tell people all the time I respect what he's doing, but I can't do it though, you understand?" Shmurda said during a Sirius XM interview with Swaggy Sie, implying his belief that Meek’s reform efforts include assisting and cooperating with law enforcement. "I haven't talked to the kid, but I ain't about to be sitting here protesting and politicking for no muthaf**kin' cops, because them muthaf**kas don't care.”
"Somebody gave Bobby the wrong information," Meek wrote on Instagram in the comments on Tuesday (Mar. 26) in response to Shmurda’s fiery words. "Nothing I got going on has nothing to do with speaking up for the cops!"
While he may have had the wrong idea about Meek bringing awareness to criminal justice reform, the “Hot N***a” MC says he’s open to speaking with the “Going Bad” rapper about Reform Alliance. The organization plans to "dramatically reduce the number of people who are unjustly under the control of the criminal justice system."
Shmurda began a seven-year jail sentence in 2016 for conspiracy to commit murder, drug trafficking, weapon possession and more.