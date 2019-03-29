Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trey Songz's Public Interest
Thee Stallion got Trigga "going brazy, brazy."
Megan Thee Stallion recently made waves on the Internet with her "Big Ole Freak" challenge and it looks like it has caught the eye of Mr. Steal Your Girl. On Thursday (March 28), Trey Songz took to Twitter and attempted to shoot his shot at the H-town Hottie.
Big Ol Freak make me wanna knock the stallion head off for the culture. 🤷🏽♂️
As soon as Trigga sent out his tweet, his mentions were flooded with Megan's protective hotties, users who wanted to see the R&B singer shoot and score, others who felt he was too eager and people who were just enjoying the discourse.
She grieving Trey, you couldn’t wait another week or two??
Also me: pic.twitter.com/K7yBEu2MtY
Eventually, the commotion the "Jupiter Love" singer caused made its way to Thee Stallion herself and while she didn't outwardly reject Trigga Trey, she didn't welcome his advances either.
Somebody tell Trigga he can’t handle me ...😂😂😂
Despite Megan's cryptic tweet, the 34-year-old singer clearly feels like he's capable of "driving the boat," as he later replied to the 24-year-old rapper's tweet challenging her reply.
🤣🤣 lemme see sumn right quick...
Although Thee Stallion may have blocked Songz's shot, she may be up for a different type of collaboration with the R&B singer. After their interaction on Twitter, Megan took to Instagram Live and teased a possible "Big Ole Freak" remix featuring Songz.
Yuuuup! @theestallion all on Instagram live saying “Yuup” and say @TreySongz wanna do a remix to ‘Big Ole Freak’ 😝
(📹 via IG/theestallion) pic.twitter.com/t29sweauLy
