Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion Responds To Trey Songz's Public Interest

March 29, 2019 - 12:15 pm by Beatriz da Costa

Thee Stallion got Trigga "going brazy, brazy."

Megan Thee Stallion recently made waves on the Internet with her "Big Ole Freak" challenge and it looks like it has caught the eye of Mr. Steal Your Girl. On Thursday (March 28), Trey Songz took to Twitter and attempted to shoot his shot at the H-town Hottie.

As soon as Trigga sent out his tweet, his mentions were flooded with Megan's protective hotties, users who wanted to see the R&B singer shoot and score, others who felt he was too eager and people who were just enjoying the discourse.

Eventually, the commotion the "Jupiter Love" singer caused made its way to Thee Stallion herself and while she didn't outwardly reject Trigga Trey, she didn't welcome his advances either.

Despite Megan's cryptic tweet, the 34-year-old singer clearly feels like he's capable of "driving the boat," as he later replied to the 24-year-old rapper's tweet challenging her reply.

Although Thee Stallion may have blocked Songz's shot, she may be up for a different type of collaboration with the R&B singer. After their interaction on Twitter, Megan took to Instagram Live and teased a possible "Big Ole Freak" remix featuring Songz.

Disability Group Criticizes Lupita Nyong'o's Character Voice In 'Us'

Janet Jackson 2019 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show
Getty Images

Janet Jackson Thanks Family, Fans And Her Son During Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Speech

Janet Jackson was officially inducted into the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center Friday (March 29), with Janelle Monae performing the honors. According to Pitchfork, Monae praised the “legendary queen of black girl magic” for breaking barriers and drafting the blueprint for writing socially conscious music, along with spotlighting Jackson’s unmatched dancing talent and her timeless music catalog.

“Our fearless leader is one of the biggest selling artists in music history,” Monae reportedly said listing Jackson’s accolades including her five Grammys, nine No. 1 albums, and Oscar nomination. “Quite simply, y’all, there is only one Janet.”

The “Pynk” singer shared her first memory of seeing a clip of a young Jackson performing. “ It was just so refreshing to see someone who looked like me and million of other little black girls around the world,” said Monae. “And even then, at the earliest stages of her career, you could see she was a different kind of star.”

The speech also highlighted how Jackson owned her “sexual freedom” through music and used her platform to honor friends lost to HIV and AIDS. Monae added that Jackson gave her the “confidence” to “embrace all of me” while writing her Dirty Computer album.

Upon accepting the honor, Jackson thanked several people including Monae, Questlove, longtime collaborators Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and her entire family. “When I was a kid, my dream wasn’t to be a singer,” Jackson confessed. “I wanted to go to college and I wanted to be a lawyer. It was my father’s [Joe Jackson’s] dream. He wanted me to become this wonderful performer, he encouraged me. He was the first to encourage me and music became my passion.”

Jackson pointed out that her brothers, The Jackson 5, were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1997. “As the youngest in the family, I was determined to make it on my own,” she continued. “I wanted to stand on my own two feet. But never in a million years did I expect to follow in their footsteps. Tonight, your baby sister has made it.

“I didn’t do this alone though, there are a world of people that supported me along the way and I just wanna begin by thanking my incredibly strong family, my wonderful mother and father, as well as my sisters and my brothers, you guys never stopped believing in me.”

Jackson went on to thank Soul Train host Don Cornelius, and T.V. legend Dick Clark for putting her on a national platform, and choreographers that she has worked with over the years. The superstar also revealed that she never thought she was a good dancer. “But I loved the way dancing made my body feel.”

To close, Jackson called for more women to be inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame and thanked fans for supporting her “every step of the way.” Lastly, Jackson gave a sweet shout out to her toddler son, Eissa. “He wakes me up every single morning singing his own little melodies,” she gushed. “He's only two, you guys. And I want you to know you are my heart. You are my life. And you have shown me the meaning of real unconditional love.”

Jackson didn’t perform during the induction ceremony because she’s focused on preparing for her Las Vegas residency, Page Six reports.

Additional 2019 inductees included, Def Leopard, The Cure and Stevie Knicks who became the first woman to be inducted twice. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony airs on HBO on April 27.

Click here to read Jackson’s full speech.

 

 

Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball Benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation - Arrivals
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball

Melii Explains Why She Decided To Sign With Tory Lanez Instead Of Meek Mill

Melii has been making her mark in the music industry and recently made a pivotal label decision that stirred the pot. The Harlem rapper was reportedly expected to sign with Meek Mill's label, Dreamchasers, after being featured on the latter's "W.T.S" record as well as touring with him in the U.S., but she instead took a different route.

On Thursday (March 28), the 22-year-old artist announced that she signed with Tory Lanez's label, One Umbrella, in a move that sparked a since-deleted response.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What’s going on here ?? #Melii #ToryLanez #MeekMill 🤔🤔 via: @akadmiks

A post shared by Ma$terMind (@blog_streetz) on Mar 27, 2019 at 6:44pm PDT

Meek's response was enough for Melii to clear things up on her Instagram Story, per Genius. "My decision with going with umbrella was based of [sic] an offer that was already there from years ago n wanting to better my craft n where I felt I belonged," she explained.

"Not once have I bashed meek or ever plan on doing so.. I got off tour because of a lot of behind the scenes things that were happening to me. I made sure to go out my way to do things that can help me stay with the team cuz [sic] I genuinely wanted to be apart [sic] of the family but it just didn't work out, It was addressed n I tried to hold a conversation that wasn't an option that was given to me so I moved on n got offered support from another team. I never intended to snake anyone. If anything I tried to my best to work around many things that put me in uncomfortable situations. As a woman a lot of things I stood for weren’t there so I took the high road [and] gracefully removed myself."

Melii allegedly detailed the "uncomfortable situations" she was put in as reasons for not signing to Meek's imprint.

Meek has yet to reply to Melii's claims, nor has Tory chimed in. Prior to this incident, Meek and Tory have been frequent collaborators. The Philadelphia rapper was most recently featured on Tory's song, "DrIP DrIp Drip," and Tory himself rapped on Meek's "Litty."

Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Kevin Mazur

J. Cole Responds To Backlash Over Support For XXXTentacion, Kodak Black, And 6ix9ine

In the past, J. Cole has been heavily criticized for his support of XXXTentacion, Kodak Black and other artists accused of abuse. While Cole has never condoned their specific actions, his outward support on social media has rubbed many fans the wrong way. But according to Cole, everyone, even those accused of the most awful offenses, deserves some sort of healing.

The "Middle Child" artist addressed the backlash concerning his previous co-signs of Kodak, XXX, and Tekashi 6ix9ine in the Apr. 2019 cover story for XXL. Cole sparked outrage after he made a series of statements praising their music skills or encouraging others to pray for them during tough times. "I get it, there’s some people out there that do things that a person can’t fathom loving anybody that can do that," he admitted. "But nobody becomes that way overnight. Nobody is born that way. That sh*t is a product of unfortunate circumstances and mishaps in the person’s life, too many to count. Sh*t that they may not even remember that, in my opinion, causes someone to be as sick as they would be to be a fucking murderer, to be dumb enough to just take a life."

He continued: "N***a, I know many murderers. I still speak to them. These dudes have committed the ultimate crime in God’s eyes, or whatever, where they’ve taken a life. These people I still speak to, love and have compassion for. I see how in their life that happened, how you became a murderer. Maybe some of them don’t even know, don’t even have a chance to process why they become the monsters that they are."

Cole also explained how he would've confronted XXXTentacion about those abuse allegations. Prior to X's death in June 2018, the rapper was accused of beating and sexually assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend. Cole previously tweeted about how "talented" he thought X was.

While he wasn't aware of the allegations at the time, he said if the late rapper was here today, he wouldn't turn his back on him. "Even if I [initially] knew what [XXXTentacion] did, I wouldn’t have cut him off, like, 'Hey, man, why are you putting your hands on women or why the fuck did you do these sick things to this girl?'" He explained. "I would’ve asked a series of questions that hopefully would’ve sparked something in his mind. It would’ve been towards the direction of healing. It wouldn’t have been in the direction of punishment, judgment, cancellation. Because he deserves healing. Especially the girl that he did all that shit to—she absolutely needs healing. It’s like, I’m just going to discard you and throw you in the trash and forget about you? That’s what they doing in the prison system. That’s what we’re actually fighting to stop. We’re trying to fight the fact that prisons offer no rehabilitation and that people come out even worse off than they went in."

Read J. Cole's full cover story here.

