Melii Explains Why She Decided To Sign With Tory Lanez Instead Of Meek Mill
Melii has been making her mark in the music industry and recently made a pivotal label decision that stirred the pot. The Harlem rapper was reportedly expected to sign with Meek Mill's label, Dreamchasers, after being featured on the latter's "W.T.S" record as well as touring with him in the U.S., but she instead took a different route.
On Thursday (March 28), the 22-year-old artist announced that she signed with Tory Lanez's label, One Umbrella, in a move that sparked a since-deleted response.
What's going on here ?? #Melii #ToryLanez #MeekMill
Meek's response was enough for Melii to clear things up on her Instagram Story, per Genius. "My decision with going with umbrella was based of [sic] an offer that was already there from years ago n wanting to better my craft n where I felt I belonged," she explained.
"Not once have I bashed meek or ever plan on doing so.. I got off tour because of a lot of behind the scenes things that were happening to me. I made sure to go out my way to do things that can help me stay with the team cuz [sic] I genuinely wanted to be apart [sic] of the family but it just didn't work out, It was addressed n I tried to hold a conversation that wasn't an option that was given to me so I moved on n got offered support from another team. I never intended to snake anyone. If anything I tried to my best to work around many things that put me in uncomfortable situations. As a woman a lot of things I stood for weren’t there so I took the high road [and] gracefully removed myself."
Melii allegedly detailed the "uncomfortable situations" she was put in as reasons for not signing to Meek's imprint.
Meek has yet to reply to Melii's claims, nor has Tory chimed in. Prior to this incident, Meek and Tory have been frequent collaborators. The Philadelphia rapper was most recently featured on Tory's song, "DrIP DrIp Drip," and Tory himself rapped on Meek's "Litty."